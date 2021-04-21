A collection of vital whiskies for the 21st century

The Whisky Exchange is launching a tasting set that takes drinkers on a journey through the ground-breaking whiskies of the 21st century.

In the two decades since brothers Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh founded The Whisky Exchange, the whisky landscape has evolved dramatically.

From the meteoric rise of peated styles to the emergence of stellar whiskies from Japan, US, India and Taiwan, it has been quite a journey.

Now Sukhinder and Rajbir invite drinkers to experience that journey with 20 Whiskies that Changed the World, sharing the whiskies that have had the greatest impact on them, the whisky industry and whisky fans around the globe.

This eye-catching gift set of 20 x 3cl Perfect Measure samples tells the story of this transformation in the best way possible – by offering purchasers the chance to taste some of the whiskies that made it happen.

20 Whiskies that Changed the World can serve as a delicious whisky cabinet that you dip into to enjoy whenever the mood takes you or as an educational whisky guide.

The whiskies are grouped into a selection of four themes – Whisky Revolution, Magic of the Cask, Peat Makes the World Go Round and The New World – accompanied by a tasting book featuring producer profiles, tasting notes, and online tasting videos.

The whiskies are arranged in tasting order so you can either enjoy them at your leisure or taste them in four flights alongside the video guides.

Sukhinder Singh says: ‘In the 1980s, when my brother Rajbir and I were living above and working in The Nest, our parents’ off-licence in north-west London, the world of whisky was very different to the thriving, innovative industry we see today.

‘Whisky was always magical – to us, at least – but the new ideas, innovations, techniques and personalities who have graced the whisky stage so far this millennium have elevated the world of whisky to a new level. We hope people enjoy drinking these whiskies as much as we enjoyed choosing them.’

The full list of whiskies is:

Whisky Revolution

Compass Box Hedonism – Blended Grain Scotch Whisky

Monkey Shoulder The Original – Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

Clynelish 14 Year Old – Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Glenfiddich 15 Year Old – Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Johnnie Walker Blue Label – Blended Scotch Whisky

Magic of the Cask

The Balvenie 12 Year Old DoubleWood – Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky

The Macallan 18 Year Old Sherry Cask – Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky

The Glendronach 15 Year Old – Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

The Dalmore King Alexander III – Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Glenfarclas 105 Cask Strength – Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Peat Makes the World Go Round

Talisker 18 Year Old – Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Springbank 10 Year Old – Campbeltown Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Laphroaig Quarter Cask – Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Lagavulin 16 Year Old – Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Octomore 10 Year Old Fourth Edition – Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky

The New World

The Yamazaki 12 Year Old – Japanese Single Malt Whisky

Nikka Coffey Malt – Japanese Single Grain Whisky

Amrut Fusion – India Single Malt Whisky

Blanton’s Gold- Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Michter’s US*1 Single Barrel Rye – Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

The 20 Whiskies that Changed the World Perfect Measure tasting set is available from 24 May 2021 at thewhiskyexchange.com, priced at £150.00.