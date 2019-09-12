20 pairs of tickets to Glenrothes whisky launch must be won

The Glenrothes is giving away 20 pairs of tickets to an exclusive tasting of its first-ever 40 year old single malt this October.

Not only will whisky-lovers taste The Glenrothes full Soleo collection (from 10YO to 25YO) but they will also have the chance to try The Glenrothes’ exquisite £2,900 40YO whisky – of which only 594 bottles exist in the world.

Entries can be made HERE until Wednesday 18 September – may it be lucky for some!

The event will take place at 3 St James’s Street, London.

Maturing in cask since December 1978, this rare and inspired liquid began life in copper stills that retired soon after; whilst the current still house continues to produce The Glenrothes’ exceptional spirit to the same exacting standards, this particular whisky will never exist again.

Smooth and complex in character, The Glenrothes 40 Year Old has gently evolved through the lasting union of spirit and a combination of selected sherry-seasoned and ex-bourbon oak casks. The resulting single malt is a beautifully deep ruby colour and has distinctive aromas of orange oil, peach, cedar wood and almond.

On the palate, The Glenrothes 40 Year Old is exquisitely resinous and rich in sweetness, with notes of sultanas, cinnamon and nutmeg that balance elegantly with delicate tobacco and soft oak tannin.

Gordon Motion, master whisky maker at The Glenrothes, said: ‘Forty years ago The Glenrothes distillery was different in many ways, yet our whisky character has remained unchanged. To be able to release some of the last remaining spirit from the original still feels like we’re celebrating the end of an era and is incredibly rewarding. This whisky will never exist again and that’s what makes the release of our 40 year old so special and highlights the true rarity of this expression.’

The finely-crafted 40 Year Old is the latest addition to the Soleo Collection from The Glenrothes which was launched in 2018. An edit of six single malt whiskies, the collection is designed for the modern drinker, with each single malt celebrating a unique flavour profile, reflective of the influence of sherry seasoned oak casks and ageing between 10 and 40 years.

The Glenrothes 40 Year Old is available from 1 October at Berry Bros & Rudd at an RRP of £2,900. Only 594 bottles will ever be released, each individually numbered and presented in a beautifully crafted oak box.

