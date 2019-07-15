15 years of booming business at Glencairn Crystal

Award-winning Scottish family business Glencairn Crystal has released its end of year figures to reveal an unbroken run of 15 years of continued business growth.

In 2004 the East Kilbride-based company turned over £858K with the latest figures in 2019 reaching an unprecedented £11.3 million.

The exponential growth of the business comes from, not only existing markets, but the expansion into new markets – China being the largest that the company has gained traction in over the past 12 months. The US continues to provide huge growth for Glencairn and is now worth some £4m a year of the company’s business with US online sales alone accounting for nearly £1 million worth of this.

Glencairn – owned and run by the Davidson family – now ships to 95 countries worldwide, working with over 600 distilleries directly.

Some of the company’s most high-profile decanter projects include luxury bespoke decanters for a single malt whisky that have been hand engraved using rare gemstones.

In the past year the company has been commissioned by over 30 different brands to create bespoke packaging for some of the oldest and most luxurious single malt whiskies ever released.

Scott Davidson, new product development director at Glencairn said: ‘We are so proud of the success we have achieved in this past year. Our hardworking team and the worldwide growth of the spirits market, specifically whisky, has meant that we have been able to capitalise on what we do best – provide clients with a high-end customer service they can’t get anywhere else.

‘Above all else we continue to put our customers and their needs first – something that is demonstrated through fifteen years of continued growth.’

For more details about Glencairn Crystal, visit www.glencairn.co.uk

The Glencairn Glass is endorsed by the Scotch Whisky Association as the official glass for whisky.