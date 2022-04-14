144 bottles from Bruichladdich to mark the jubilee

VCL Vintners has announced a limited run of just 144 bottles from Bruichladdich Distillery to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

This whisky was distilled with the sole purpose of commemorating the occasion.

Bruichladdich distillery on the isle of Islay, filled cask number 2504 back in 1991, and now after watching both the Golden Jubilee and the Diamond Jubilee pass us by, the time has come to bottle, and mark this incredible milestone with a commemorative cask of Bruichladdich whisky, unpeated, floral, complex and still created using the original Victorian machinery.

This single malt truly embodies the depth and impact of this moment and pays homage to both past and present by bringing together traditional distilling methods into a world of present significance.

With a limited run available for purchase from mid-April 2022, this release will be available to purchase on VCL Vintners’ website, the release of the special bottling is made up of 144 bottles of Islay single malt scotch whisky, distilled at Bruichladdich Distillery and bottled by VCL Vintners. The spirit was aged for 30 years and finished in an American barrel.

The bottling process for this single malt will begin in April, and the whisky will be a cacophony for the senses with its aromas of red fruits, date and apricot syrup followed by its chocolatey toasted oak notes, that give depth to the nose and a sustained murmuration of reflection across the palate.

The essence and narrative of this whisky is based around reflection; Reflection upon the incredible 70 years of service our monarch has soon to have completed, along with all the memories and lessons that we have collectively learnt and gathered alongside this era in British and Commonwealth history.

The bottles will retail at £495 (excluding VAT) on VCL Vintners’ website, available from mid-April 2022.

Discussing the special bottling launch, director and co-founder of VCL Vintners, Stuart Thom said: ‘Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, is a once-in-a-lifetime celebration that we wanted to celebrate and mark at VCL Vintners.

‘he whisky bottled is a unique line, perfect for a hugely significant occasion for any collector of fine whisky. In the 70th year of her reign, it feels only right to show our appreciation for her many years of service to the country.

‘It was a pleasure to work with the wonderful liquid produced by people at Bruichladdich distillery, as we know how much time, effort, and care goes into producing these spirits’

Founded in 2010, VCL Vintners source and manage the finest investment-grade single malt whisky casks for their network of retail and institutional investors.

VCL Vintners provides investment opportunities ranging from new-fill barrels to some of the oldest and rarest casks available. With assets under management currently totalling around GBP 70 million, VCL Vintners is on track to corner a significant amount of the whisky market’s total reserves, targeting an additional managed amount of GBP 150 million within the next decade. Find out more at https://vclvintners.london