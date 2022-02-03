100 bottles of Glengoyne released for Doddie Weir

Glengoyne Highland Single Malt Whisky has donated 100 one-of-a-kind bottles to the annual Auld Enemy Dinner to raise funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Rugby legend, Doddie Weir OBE, set up the foundation in 2017 to raise awareness of, and funds for, MND. It has been a hero charity partner of the Auld Enemy Dinner since 2018, with almost £200k raised at the event to date.

At this year’s dinner it is expected that the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation will surpass the quarter of a million mark, with the Glengoyne whisky lot alone expected to fetch over £10,000.

Hosted at Edinburgh’s five-star Balmoral Hotel, the Auld Enemy Dinner is held on the eve of the oldest rugby fixture in the world – Scotland versus England.

Glengoyne Highland Single Malt has been the lead sponsor of the charity dinner since its inception in 2012, overseeing almost £1 million raised for charitable causes in the process.

Neil Boyd, UK managing director, Ian Macleod Distillers, owner of Glengoyne, said: ‘The Auld Enemy Dinner is a celebration of a great rivalry, but, more importantly, it’s a celebration of friendship, tradition and community. To this point, it is an honour to have Glengoyne support the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, a charity that encapsulates the absolute best of the rugby community.’

Stuart Reid, founder of the Auld Enemy Dinner, said: ‘As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Auld Enemy Dinner, it feels fitting that we’re approaching monumental fundraising milestones while supporting such important initiatives.

‘Doddie Weir is a hero both on and off the pitch. Despite the most challenging circumstances, he has helped to raise millions for Motor Neuron Disease, so it fills me with pride that this dinner is able to contribute to his vital work and incomparable legacy.’

As has been the case at the Auld Enemy Dinner events over the past decade, some of the biggest names in the rugby world will be in attendance including Jim Hamilton, Andy Goode, and Peter Winterbottom. The master of ceremonies for the evening is former England prop and broadcaster, David Flatman.

Revered auctioneer, Jonny Gould, will oversee the bidding as guests pledge large charitable sums for once-in-a-lifetime auction lots. Alongside Glengoyne’s event-exclusive bottling, attendees will also be able to bid on arrange of fantastic items such as a 7-day holiday to Barbados and a flight with aerobatics pilot and Red Bull Air Race World Champion, Paul Bonhomme.

