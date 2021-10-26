There’s a vacancy for an official craft beer taster…

Aldi Scotland is launching a nation-wide search for an ‘official taster’ to review its entire range of Scottish craft beer being showcased at its 25th Scottish Beer Festival.

The successful applicant will be tasked with sampling 30 Scottish craft beer products from 11 different Scottish suppliers before reviewing and rating them.

A crate of the 30 craft beers will then be delivered to their home with reviews expected to be provided in the following weeks.

Aldi Scotland will then assess the independent data gathered and consider recommendations when making future buying selections.

Before carrying out the tasting, the chosen beer fan will spend time with experts at Fierce Beer to gain experience, skills and knowledge in beer sampling. Fierce Beer is one of Scotland’s top craft beer suppliers, and were recently crowned Brewery of the Year at the 2021 Scottish Beer Awards.

The opportunity has been unveiled as part of Aldi Scotland’s 25th Scottish Craft Beer Festival – an in-store campaign designed to showcase and celebrate the very best of Scottish craft beer, as well as the breweries behind them.

Launching on Thursday, October 28, it will see 11 different Scottish suppliers take centre stage across all 98 Aldi Scotland stores and allow customers to select from a wide range of high quality craft beer products at every day Aldi prices.

To be considered, beer-lovers simply have to provide a summary of why they would be best suited to the position. To apply, they should visit the Aldi website www.aldi.co.uk/scottishbeerfestival. The supermarket has opened applications to anyone over 18 years old in Scotland.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director, Aldi Scotland said: ‘We are excited to open up applications to anyone over the age of 18 years old to become our first ever Official Customer Craft Beer Tester. For craft beer lovers, this really is the ultimate opportunity, allowing you to sample and feedback on a wide variety of craft beers.

‘It is really important to us that we source products we know our customers will enjoy and we are excited to get valued feedback from a true Scottish craft beer fan.

‘There are some incredibly talented people working in the craft beer industry here in Scotland, and at Aldi Scotland our buying team remain focused on doing all they can to support and promote local suppliers.

‘The Beer Festival was launched with the intention of showcasing the innovation and diversity of our Scottish craft beer suppliers. It is hard to believe we are now hosting our 25th Festival and it is a fantastic to see if go from strength to strength over the years. It is always one of the highlights for us, and our customers, and we look forward to delivering more Scottish Craft Beer Festivals the future.’

Aldi’s Scottish Buying Department was created in 2009 to tap into the vibrant manufacturing base in Scotland and bring the best of Scotland’s larder to customers. Over the past decade the buying team has established relationships with over 90 Scottish suppliers, and today more than 450 local products are stocked in Aldi.

