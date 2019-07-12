Top award for elderflower gin liqueur

Edinburgh Gin’s Elderflower Gin Liqueur has been named the industry’s ‘best gin liqueur’ at this year’s Spirits Business Gin Masters.

Praised by judges for its ‘authentic elderflower flavour’, the popular gin liqueur was awarded a coveted ‘Master’ medal; the only liqueur in the competition to receive the top honour.

Launched in 2012, Edinburgh Gin’s Elderflower Gin Liqueur is a popular choice with sparkling wine and as a twist on classic summer cocktails like Tom Collins and Mojitos.

Founded in 2010, Edinburgh Gin is a multi-award-winning distillery based in Scotland’s capital city, and opened their second distillery at the Biscuit Factory in Leith in 2016.

The core portfolio includes: Edinburgh Gin Classic (ABV 43%), Edinburgh Gin Seaside (ABV 43%), and Edinburgh Gin Cannonball (ABV 57.2%).

Edinburgh Gin’s popular gin liqueur family includes Raspberry (ABV 20%), Elderflower (ABV 20%), Rhubarb & Ginger (ABV 20%), Plum & Vanilla (ABV 20%), Pomegranate & Rose (ABV 20%) and Apple & Spice (20% ABV).

Priced at £16, Edinburgh Gin’s Elderflower Gin Liqueur is available at supermarkets UK-wide, Amazon and online at www.edinburghgin.com

Flavoured gins and gin liqueurs have grown massively in popularity, with sales now valued at over £652m in the UK.