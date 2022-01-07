The Gin Blue Line will help police with PTSD

The Stirling Distillery has launched its much anticipated Gin Blue Line gin.

Created in recognition of more than 200 years of British policing, this special bottling will raise money for police officers, both past and present, who suffer with PTSD.

Co-founder of the distillery Cameron McCann is a retired Met police officer, having served in the force for 21 years.

His network of retired police officers asked if he would create a special gin to raise awareness of, and much needed funds for, police charities supporting those suffering from work-related mental health illness within the British police forces.

And 20% of Gin Blue Line profits will go to a range of charities including Police Care who support serving and veteran police officers who have suffered any physical or psychological harm as a result of policing.

The distillery sold more than 250 bottles in pre-sales.

Made with carefully selected botanicals including forget-me-nots, Scottish heather, sage and kaffir lime leaves, this gin is bottled at 43% and is the first to be created by Stirling Distillery’s new head distiller Lisa Matthews.

Lisa said: ‘I wanted to make a very well-rounded, versatile gin that could pair with many types of tonics and garnishes. I especially enjoy Gin Blue Line paired with a Mediterranean tonic and a zesty, citrus garnish such as lemon or lime, or with a traditional Indian tonic and pink peppercorns to enhance its spicy kick. It has floral elements, spicy notes and a smooth citrus base that will suit a range of tastes.’

The distillery celebrated the launch of the Gin Blue Line gin at Stirling’s Old Town jail. Local businesses, business partners and members of the distillery’s Join the Journey private membership all turned up to celebrate along with the distillery team and Cameron’s former colleagues.

Speaking to a serving officer at the launch, Cameron said: ‘I am a TRiM manager (a peer delivered support system, designed specifically to help in the management of traumatic events) as part of my role, so to see the issue of mental health in the police being highlighted is great! I came along tonight to show my support for this fundraising imitative.’

Hand bottled and waxed at their distillery in the shadow of Stirling castle, their 70cl bottles retail at £35 and the 5cl mini bottles are £5. They can be ordered online or in the distillery shop.

Each Stirling Gin has its own story, depicted beautifully with artwork by Edinburgh artist Ritchie Collins and seen on their range of gins and liqueurs. Gin Blue Line will be a permanent addition to the distillery’s range of spirits, raising money and awareness of police mental health charities for years to come.

