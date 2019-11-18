The Gael launches its 20cl gin bottle

A Scottish distillery has launched its gin in a new smaller bottle, after the success of its larger creation.

The Gael Spirits Company, based in Perthshire, is to release a 20cl bottle of their Signature Gin, due to the popularity of the 70cl bottles.

The gin has been successfully selling for almost a year with plans afoot for exporting in the new-year.

The Gael gin has a compelling back story inspired by the internationally acclaimed fiddle tune The Gael, written by celebrated singer-songwriter and composer Dougie MacLean.

The tune was originally commissioned by the Loch Ness Exhibition Centre and subsequently featured in the sound-track for the motion picture‘The Last of the Mohicans. The score features as a striking backdrop on the bottle.

Taste and quality is of the upmost importance to the company and The Gael is five-times distilled before a blend of traditional botanicals, with a hint of Scottish heather, is added.

Nigel Large, co-founder of the Gael Spirits Company, said: ‘Our dedication to producing a different high quality smooth gin culminates in The Gael. Since our introduction to the market we have gained steady growth and recognition in the independent drinks trade.

‘We are delighted to introduce the 20cl bottle, which is looking great and going forward we are starting to stimulate interest in a number of export markets.’

The Gael is currently available from over 75 stockists as well as being available to order online.

You can hear the tune HERE.

Find out more at www.thegael.co.uk