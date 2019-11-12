The 12 gins of Christmas comes to supermarket

Aldi is kicking off this year’s festive celebrations with the launch of a limited-edition gin cocktail selection box; the 12 Gins of Christmas from St Andrews-based distillers, Eden Mill.

Created using flavours from Aldi and Eden Mill’s exclusive Botanical Project range, as well as four of the distiller’s own Mixology cocktails, each gin has been paired with the perfect mixer to create 12 unique and refreshing ready-made cocktails, making it the perfect gift for any gin lover this Christmas.

Highlights include Botanical Project favourites such as Salted Caramel and Apple Gin with Cola, Blackcurrant & Rhubarb Gin with Ginger Beer, and Plum & Pink Grapefruit Gin with Tonic (all 5% ABV), as well as Eden Mill’s Mixology Candy Cane Mojito (5.8% ABV) and festive Love Bellini (5.8% ABV).

The limited-edition selection box also includes a ready to drink version of Eden Mill’s Passion Fruit & Coconut Gin, which is exclusive to Aldi and recently won silver in the Fruit Flavoured Gin of the Year category at the 2019 Scottish Gin Awards.

Matt Miller, National Account Manager at Eden Mill, said: ‘Our new 12 Gins of Christmas selection box offers Aldi customers the chance to try the full range of Botanical Project gins and some of our Mixology favourites. Perfect for Christmas gifting or sharing with friends and family over the festive period, the collection offers something for every gin lover this Christmas.’

Graham Nicolson, group buying director, Aldi Scotland said: ‘Following the successful launch of our Botanical Project pre-mixed gin cocktails earlier this year, we are thrilled to bring an even bigger, hand-crafted selection to our customers this festive season. At Aldi, we are strong supporters of Scotland’s craft gin industry and we are proud to work with one of Scotland’s most popular distilleries, Eden Mill, to bring new and innovative products to our customers at everyday low prices.’

Aldi and Eden Mill’s partnership continues to go from strength to strength, with the latest contract worth £427,000 to the distillery.

The 12 Gins of Christmas selection box is just £24.99 and will be available online and in Aldi stores across the UK from Thursday 14 November.

This year marks the 25 anniversary of Aldi opening its first store in Scotland and the 10th anniversary of the creation of its dedicated Scottish Buying Department. The supermarket was recently crowned Scottish Sourcing Business of the Year at the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards, recognised for its strong relationships with over 90 local suppliers and commitment to increasing its range of Scottish products from 400 to over 450 by the end of 2020.