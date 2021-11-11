Supermarket’s winter spirits festival begins

Lidl’s Scottish Craft Spirits Festival launches in-store this week with a curated collection of gin, whisky and rum.

Sourced from the country’s top distillers, these include everything from fruity gins distilled in Edinburgh to festively fragrant rum from Aberdeen.

The line-up of staple spirits for the season has been carefully selected by Lidl’s team to offer a Scottish craft spirit for all tastes this winter, providing the perfect selection for a home bar that doesn’t break the bank.

Stirling-based Boë Gin will hit Lidl shelves for the first time, playing bartender with pre-mixed gin in a tin serves including Violet Gin & Rose Lemonade (£1.69, 5.5% ABV) and Passion Fruit Gin and Sicilian Lemonade (£1.69, 5.5% ABV) that are sure to be favourited by fruity flavoured gin lovers.

North East distillery, House of Elrick, will further expand its partnership with Lidl as it launches its range of dark spirits as part of the promotion. This includes the producer’s first batch of Five Year Old Blended Malt Scotch Whisky (£19.99, 40% ABV) – with a festive spiced finish that’s best enjoyed served neat or on the rocks. The selection also includes House of Elrick’s Barrelmans Dark Rum (£18.99, 40% ABV) – a fresh and fragrant rum with rich notes of blood orange and sweet caramel.

Longstanding Lidl supplier, Shetland-based Saxa Vord Distillery will join the line-up once more with its customer favourite Shetland Reel Simmer Gin (£24.99, 49% ABV). A juniper heavy gin with notes of orange and liquorice, Simmer is perfect served with Just The Tonic’s, Scottish Tonic Water (Original or Slimline, £1.49) and a sprig of rosemary.

Also from the islands, Islay Nerabus Gorse Gin (£21.99, 40% ABV) will feature in the selection offering a clean, crisp spirit with a hint of sweet almond.

The range also includes Red Door Winter Edition Gin (£23.99, 45% ABV) and South Loch Rhubarb New Tom Gin (£19.99, 40%). Meanwhile, those refraining from alcoholic beverages are also covered with the return of Lidl’s 0.0% ABV Scottish CeroCero Pink Hibiscus and Lingonberry Gin (£8.99) – ideal for mixing with frozen winter berries for a seasonally-appropriate alcohol-free tipple.

The festival also coincides with Lidl launching a Hortus Christmas Gin (£15.99, 40% vol) – with notes of frankincense, myrrh, and orange to really claus a stir! The gin features hints of orange, cinnamon and spicy undertones – perfect for serving with a citrus tonic and orange peel for a real Christmas treat.

Available across all Lidl Scottish stores from today while stocks last.