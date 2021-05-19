Scottish gin is making its way across the Atlantic

Isle of Harris Distillery has announced that its multi-award winning gin is making its way to American shores.

The boutique distillery, founded in 2015 on the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides, is known as the ‘Social Distillery.

MISA Imports, a US wine and spirits import company based in Dallas, Texas have partnered with Isle of Harris Distillery to bring the gin to the US.

The Isle of Harris Gin is the distillery’s inaugural spirit, distilled in Tarbert in a small copper gin still, known as ‘The Dottach’. Juniper, coriander, angelica root, orris root, cubebs, bitter orange peel, liquorice and cassia bark all play their role in defining the taste of the gin, but it is sugar kelp that marks out this spirit.

Sustainably harvested by a local diver from around the seas of the Outer Hebrides, the sugar kelp creates subtle coastal notes.

The distillers discard, instead of the more mainstream method of recycling, the ‘heads’ and ‘tails’ of the spirit run, leaving only the very best of the distillate’s ‘heart’ to create an exceptional and premium smoothness.

The distillery was the vision of Anderson ‘Burr’ Bakewell, a man who has been connected to the island for many years. He wanted to create something that would provide employment for generations to come by sharing this special place with the world. It is both a place and an idea for bringing people together, to share the special spirit of Harris and create a sense of belonging wherever you are from.

The Isle of Harris Distillery’s main purpose is to create jobs, support the fragile local economy and address issues surrounding population decline in the Outer Hebrides.

Five local distillers and a young apprentice, trained from scratch in their craft, make a single malt whisky and an Outer Hebridean gin. A team of over 30 full time staff help create the beautiful spirits and welcome visitors from all over the world.

The distillery now provides secure employment and gives people a reason to remain in Harris to live and work.

The Isle of Harris is now home to a small community of less than 2,000 people, with strong roots and family ties to the land going back many generations.

During the 1950s there were over 4000 people living in the community, today there are less than half that with the numbers continuing to show a decline over the long term.

The distillery often opens to the public in the evenings for gatherings, performances and book readings centered around the fireside.

While their new-make spirit matures into a single malt whisky, the inaugural Isle of Harris Gin has already become a huge success, inspiring an enthusiastic following of gin-lovers and exceeding all sales expectations.

The gin has an RRP in America of $65.99, available from www.misaimports.com.