Scots firm get Brand of Tomorrow luxury status

A Scottish distillery has been named as a ‘brand of tomorrow’ by Walpole, the industry body for the British luxury sector.

The Brands of Tomorrow programme is supported by partners Mishcon de Reya and moneycorp. The initiative will nurture and guide 12 of Britain’s most innovative fledging luxury companies, and provide the skills and support needed to navigate the ongoing challenges of the global pandemic and beyond.

One of the selected brands is Eight Lands, an award-winning organic spirits brand from the Speyside region of Scotland, developed by the father and stepson team of Alasdair Locke and Alex Christou.

Built around the values of quality, people, experience and sustainability, everything from the bespoke distillery equipment through to the signature serves have been thought through to ensure that Eight Lands vodka and gin excite leading bartenders and discerning drinkers alike.

The products are made using 100% organic ingredients and Scottish spring water, distilled and bottled at Glenrinnes Distillery on the family’s estate.

Read more about Eight Lands HERE in Peter Ranscombe’s The Grape and The Grain blog.

With the vision of securing the long-term growth of the UK’s luxury sector, Walpole launched its flagship Brands of Tomorrow programme in 2007 to build a pipeline of next-generation brands. More than 120 brands have completed the development programme. Many that have participated have grown significantly and found international success – FLOWERBX, Osman, Orlebar Brown, Bremont, Business of Fashion, Emilia Wickstead, Miller Harris, Jennifer Chamandi, amongst others.

While Brick and Mortar stores remain closed, Walpole will support the Brands of Tomorrow with the launch of its first virtual boutique. Acting as a shoppable storefront from the Walpole Instagram account – @walpole_uk – consumers will have the opportunity to purchase a variety of products from each of the 2021 Brands of Tomorrow. The brand founders will feature in Walpole’s Instagram stories throughout the coming weeks, spotlighting their brands and hero products in short video interviews.

During the 12-month programme the selected brands attend a series of practical workshops on key business development topics, are paired with a mentor or mentors who are senior leadership figures from across the luxury sector.

The brands are also given access to Walpole’s established membership of over 270 of Britain’s most prestigious luxury businesses and cultural institutions. Programme partners Mishcon de Reya and moneycorp also provide each of the brands with specialist legal and currency mentors.

Helen Brocklebank, Walpole CEO said: ‘It is with great delight that Walpole welcomes a new cohort of creative entrepreneurs to the 2021 Brands of Tomorrow. This initiative was designed to help early-stage luxury brands drive their success, creating economic growth for the country. As we move beyond the pandemic, and forge a new vision of Global Britain, its role has never been so important.’

Balthazar Fabricius, co-chairman, Brands of Tomorrow added: ‘Never has Brands of Tomorrow been more important or had more to offer. From our fabulous mentors who give so generously of their time, to the experts and captains of industry who provide our workshops, together with the latest guidance and political insights from Walpole – we’re looking forward to supporting our brilliant brands.’