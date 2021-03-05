Scots businesses team up for a Mother’s Day treat

St Andrews distillers Eden Mill are working with local suppliers to create new and exciting offers for Mother’s Day.

They have carefully hand-picked the perfect selection of Eden Mill gin and gifts to include within their bespoke luxury hamper, alongside beautiful dried flowers from MUD Urban and handpainted chocolate bonbons from artisan chocolatier BonBox.

The luxury hampers are full to the brim of Eden Mill gin and gifts such as Love Gin, Raspberry, Vanilla and Meringue Liqueur, brand new miniature 4x5cl Love Gin miniature gift set, branded glassware and more.

Eden Mill has worked closely with Edinburgh based artisan chocolatier BonBox to create a selection of hand-painted chocolate bonbons to pair perfectly with their award-winning Love Gin. This box of nine chocolate bonbons include three each of Raspberry & White Chocolate, Coconut & Lime and Strawberry & Vanilla.

They are also working with MUD Urban to create a luxury hamper which includes an exclusive MUD Urban mini bouquet of dried flowers, created exclusively for this Eden Mill hamper.

This bespoke bouquet features pink wheat, red wheat, pale green palm, fluffy reed grass, hot pink bunny tails and pink spray rose flowers.

The bespoke hampers can be delivered straight to the door of the chosen recipient with a gift message included free of charge to make Mother’s Day gifting a little easier this year.

