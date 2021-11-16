  • Home
Rock Rose Gin winter 2021 edition launches

By Kenny Smith - 16th November 2021

A Scottish distillery has just released its Rock Rose Winter Edition 2021.

A juniper-led, earthy gin featuring fragrant pine notes, this iteration has been created with the thought of returning to a roaring fire after a bracing winter walk, with the cocktail evening starting early on those dark nights.

The original Rock Rose taste notes have been pared back a little to make way for the earthy, citrusy notes of spruce tips to sparkle.

The 41.5% ABV gin costs £37.50 for a 70cl ceramic bottle or £30 for a unique refill pouch which is fully recyclable.

The recommended Perfect serve for Rock Rose Winter Edition Gin & Tonic is garnished with the Rock Rose Winter Walk Liquid Garnish Rock Rose ‘Winter Walk’ Liquid Garnish (£12) or garnished with toasted sage or a slice of apple.

The Rock Rose refill pouch

Rock Rose Gins are created and distilled by Dunnet Bay Distillers on the most northerly coast of mainland Scotland.

The company is the brainchild of a husband-and-wife team and is founded on an ethos of sustainability, using many locally foraged and home-grown botanicals.

Rock Rose Winter Edition, along with all the other gins in the core range, is also available to members of the Refill Rewards Club, priced £30 per hamper.

For more information, click HERE to find out about Rock Rose.

