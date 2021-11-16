Rock Rose Gin winter 2021 edition launches

A Scottish distillery has just released its Rock Rose Winter Edition 2021.

A juniper-led, earthy gin featuring fragrant pine notes, this iteration has been created with the thought of returning to a roaring fire after a bracing winter walk, with the cocktail evening starting early on those dark nights.

The original Rock Rose taste notes have been pared back a little to make way for the earthy, citrusy notes of spruce tips to sparkle.

The 41.5% ABV gin costs £37.50 for a 70cl ceramic bottle or £30 for a unique refill pouch which is fully recyclable.

The recommended Perfect serve for Rock Rose Winter Edition Gin & Tonic is garnished with the Rock Rose Winter Walk Liquid Garnish Rock Rose ‘Winter Walk’ Liquid Garnish (£12) or garnished with toasted sage or a slice of apple.

Rock Rose Gins are created and distilled by Dunnet Bay Distillers on the most northerly coast of mainland Scotland.

The company is the brainchild of a husband-and-wife team and is founded on an ethos of sustainability, using many locally foraged and home-grown botanicals.

Rock Rose Winter Edition, along with all the other gins in the core range, is also available to members of the Refill Rewards Club, priced £30 per hamper.

For more information, click HERE to find out about Rock Rose.