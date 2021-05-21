New Scottish rum has more than half sold out already

A Scottish-based drinks business has launched a new rum brand, Cabal.

And more than half of the first batch of Harpalion Spirits’ first expression No.1513 has already been sold during the pre-order phase.

Cabal No.1513 will be available to trade and consumers on two-day delivery from next week, with the first batch being bottled on Monday 24 May.

Claire Kinloch, CEO at Harpalion Spirits said: ‘People are at the heart of Cabal’s ethos. So, we brought together whisky drinkers, spirit lovers, rum champions, liquid specialists, trade experts, and literally the couple next door, to experiment and sample until we had created our very first expression.

‘We make exceptionally high-quality liquids, informed by the consumer. Our rums are distinctive and flexible because they are developed and tested by both real people and industry experts. They have wide appeal and have been developed to offer choice in the way they are enjoyed and consumed.’

Cabal No.1513 is created using a combination of pot and column distillation techniques with rums from prominent distilleries in Guatemala, Guyana, Trinidad, Panama and the Caribbean, tropically aged at origin. The liquid is then finished in Pedro Ximénez casks in Speyside, creating a distinctive, complex, yet smooth taste profile.

Bottled at 43% ABV, Cabal No.1513 is not chill filtered, and there is no added colouring, leaving a high-quality, natural rum.

Martin Watts, founder at Cellar Trends, said: ‘In 40 years working in the Caribbean and UK drinks industry, I’ve been privileged to taste some super sipping rums, but none better than Cabal. Cabal No.1513 is a great example of the spirit blenders’ art, using the best rums from several distilleries coupled with slower cask finishing in Speyside’s gentle climatic conditions.’

Find out more at www.cabalrum.com.

Cabal is a Harpalion Spirits brand. Founded by two entrepreneurs passionate about the complexity, creativity and integrity that surrounds rum and its taste, Harpalion Spirits is committed to using consumer insight to create its liquid, brand, story and future, with more than 200 people involved in the Cabal journey so far.

The company, head quartered in Edinburgh, is backed by entrepreneur Richard Dixon, chairman, and led by CEO Claire Kinloch, also CEO of strategy consultancy, Genoa Black.