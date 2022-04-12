New cream liqueur launched in time for Easter

Irish whiskey brand, Samuel Gelston’s, has today unveiled its latest expression – a decadent Irish Cream liqueur which will sit alongside its award-winning range of whiskies.

Ideal for chocolate lovers, the finest Irish whiskey, smooth rich cream and luscious chocolate have been expertly blended to create the indulgent new expression.

Bottled at 17% ABV, flavours of milk chocolate and vibrant vanilla are underpinned by smooth, rich Irish whiskey. With a delicate spiced finish, this versatile liqueur can be enjoyed chilled on its own, in coffee and hot chocolate, or as a delicious dessert ingredient.

Established in Belfast in the 1830s, and purchased by Harry Neill in 1869, the Samuel Gelston’s brand is synonymous with sourcing, bonding and blending some of the finest single malt and pot still whiskey from across Ireland.

It has remained in the Neill family for five generations and is currently owned by Harry’s great, great grandson Johnny Neill, who said: ‘The launch of our first liqueur is a historic moment for my family who have been making quality artisanal spirits for generations. Our latest offering is a real testament to the passion, skill and craftmanship of our team who have created what I believe is a perfect blend of Irish whiskey, chocolate and cream. We are confident that it will be a real hit with drinkers and marks what is set to be both a busy and exciting year for the business.’

Samuel Gelston’s Irish Cream Liqueur is now available from selected Tesco stores across Northern Ireland and The Drop Store RRP £14. The wider range is also available in Booths, Waitrose and specialist whisky retailers, and also online via https://samuelgelstons.com/.