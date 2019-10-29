McQueen Gin unveils new flavour in store exclusive

McQueen Gin has partnered with a leading supermarket chain to launch another innovative addition to its range, available in 250 stores UK-wide.

Launched yesterday (28 October), McQueen’s limited-edition Black Cherry and Vanilla Gin is the latest creation from the award-winning distillery, following the success of the Super Premium Dry Gin already stocked in stores UK-wide.

A retail exclusive for Morrisons UK, the striking purple spirit offers tasting notes of sour cherry and spice complemented with a subtle hint of smooth vanilla. The decadent pour is a wonderful balance of flavours, backed by the unmistakeable juniper character recognised in all McQueen Gins.

The Callander-based distillery, which has developed a reputation for creating experimental flavour combinations and world-first gins has already secured contracts with major retailers throughout the country including Aldi, Sainsbury’s and Asda.

Dale McQueen, co-founder, McQueen Gin, said: ‘We’re pleased to continue our strong working relationship with Morrisons to launch the Black Cherry and Vanilla Gin following the success of our Super Premium Dry earlier this year.

‘This versatile spirit can be enjoyed over ice with premium tonic or shaken in a martini and is the perfect addition to any gin lover’s collection. We’re delighted to bring another one of our adventurous gins to Morrisons shelves across the UK, it really is the “cherry on top” of our fantastic range.’

Mike Kenny, buying manager, spirits, Morrisons UK, said: ‘We’re proud to work with an innovative company like McQueen Gin as we’re always looking for unique products to add to our range.

‘The Super Premium Dry Gin was an instant hit earlier this year, so we’re excited for our customers to try one of McQueen’s limited-edition flavoured products.’

To celebrate the launch of the Black Cherry and Vanilla Gin, McQueen is offering two lucky customers the chance to win a three-night Nordic adventure worth £1500.

The winners will explore Norway’s beautiful landscape, hike the Nordic highlands, kayak past cliff faces and marvel at the majestic northern lights. To be in with a chance of winning, visit your local Morrisons store to purchase a bottle of McQueen Black Cherry and Vanilla Gin and upload a copy of your receipt HERE.

The promotion closes at 11.59pm on Sunday 8 December 2019. Any entries received after this date will not be valid.