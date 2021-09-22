In high spirits with new Foghouse gin brand

A renowned Aberdeenshire spirits business has launched its own unique brand range, kicking off with the nation’s current favourite spirit, gin.

Mike Stuart, who founded the Inverurie Whisky Shop in 2015, has launched a new company named Foghouse Spirits, which will evolve in time to include a single cask whisky range and rum.

Mike, 38, has taken his expert experience and knowledge of the industry and collaborated with the award-winning Lost Loch Spirits company in Royal Deeside to create the small batch gin in micro copper stills.

Inspired by Mediterranean flavours, the handcrafted expression combines nine botanicals including the highly sought after wormwood which is prized for its distinctive wonderful aroma. Taking inspiration from classic recipes and carefully considered ingredients, Foghouse Gin delivers notes of rosemary and olive balanced with coriander and cubeb spice.

The company’s name derives from Foghouses found across many of Scotland’s estates. These manmade shelters are found on hillsides where the Lairds of the past would entertain guests and escape the ordinary.

Mike said: ‘We’ve been working on Foghouse since 2019 and wanted to create something that would really stand out from the crowd not just in flavour profile but with the bottle itself.

‘ We discovered the most beautiful foghouse at Bennachie in Aberdeenshire that overlooks a waterfall. It’s tricky to locate but worth it when you find it.

‘It inspired us to craft flavours that would be instrumental in evoking a memory and transporting you to a special place, as a reminder of what makes you happy. We call it a little bit of escapism in a glass.’

As gin evolves and the global gin boom continues with a record number of bottles sold last year, palates are becoming more distinguished as do the bottles that house them. Foghouse Spirits is proud to have created a unique bottle design in a matt finish for those gin lovers who like to retain and reuse the bottles.

Mike continued: ‘We’ve employed a team of experts behind Foghouse to really promote this new gin. As a result, we’ve already had interest from pubs, bars, hotels and restaurants around the UK that want to stock it.

‘The plan is to cement Foghouse gin into the market and start working on creating the rest of the range next.’

People who want to find out more about the new gin can purchase a tasting set on the website where a limited number of samples are being released. It’s a chance to discover the journey of Foghouse, more about the flavour profiles that went into making this unique gin as well as a 10% discount code to purchase the full bottle afterwards.

Find out more at www.wearefoghouse.com