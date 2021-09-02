Holyrood Distillery launches Height of Arrows gin

Holyrood Distillery has announced the launch of a new gin, available this month.

Height of Arrows has been created with whisky in mind, rejecting the idea of botanical additions to win flavour and instead relying on the basic ingredients. It is said to be evocative of a whisky experience through use of beeswax and salt, lending layers of texture and flavour to the gin.

The nose is described as a balanced presentation of clean fresh pine and resin, coupled with light citrus zest. The palate offers an oily mouth coating with juicy and rich orange zest and lemon pith, then bringing a bold emergence of black pepper and cardamom, tempered with tapered herbaceous smoothness. The finish is long, smooth, and dry with effervescent spicy notes.

Holyrood is a modern distillery set to the backdrop of Arthur’s Seat in the heart of Edinburgh. Height of Arrows is the literal translation of Àrd-Na-Said, the Gaelic name of the mountain. At roughly 250 metres, the height of Arthur’s seat was the furthest distance an archer could fire an arrow.

The distillery is part of a growing Edinburgh drinks scene, the city’s rich brewing heritage and booming distilling culture of the present inspire the team to explore experimental methods and collaborative processes. Height of Arrows was served to locals in the courtyard bar throughout the summer, giving them the exclusive opportunity to try the gin and provide feedback before launch.

Managing director of Holyrood Distillery, Nick Ravenhall, said: ‘In Height of Arrows, we have made a gin that is distilled from our DNA as whisky makers. In whisky making we work with simplicity. Barley, water and yeast.

‘We’ve taken this same mind set to Height of Arrows and created a complex gin born from juniper alone taking centre stage. Our hope is that gin fans will be thrilled to explore a new direction in modern gin; one that elevates today’s gin drinking experience.’

Sold in a 70cl bottle and priced at £34.95, Height Of Arrows is currently available to buy at Hard to Find Whisky and Royal Mile Whiskies and will be available from Holyrood Distillery’s website from late September 2021. https://www.holyrooddistillery.co.uk/