Forget keyrings in crackers – go for some gin!

Boë Gin is on hand to help you swap keyrings and screwdriver sets for delicious flavoured gin this Christmas, with the release of its own colourful Christmas crackers.

Set to go down a treat with gin lovers, the beautifully designed set of four crackers are each filled with the brand’s unique and award-winning flavours; 5cl miniatures of Boë Scottish Gin, Scottish Bramble, Peach and Hibiscus and Violet.

These colourful and creative crackers don’t totally do away with tradition though, each one also includes the customary joke (gin-themed, of course!) and a paper hat.

Andrew Richardson, director of Boë Gin, said: ‘What better surprise to have when pulling open a cracker than some delicious gin?

‘As well as being a great chance to sample our range of our different flavoured gins and liqueurs, we hope these crackers will really stand out at the dinner table over Christmas table.’

Priced at £30 (with free delivery) you can order Boë’s gin-filled crackers until the 20 December for delivery before Christmas HERE.

For more information visit www.boegin.com.