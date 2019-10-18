Decadent new pairing with honey and bramble gin

Edinburgh Gin has unveiled its most decadent flavour combination yet – Bramble & Honey Gin.

The new spirit showcases a natural partnership of dark fruit and silky honey creating an opulent full strength flavoured gin.

Bramble & Honey joins Edinburgh Gin’s contemporary full strength flavour gin portfolio which includes the category leading flavour profile Rhubarb & Ginger Gin and the fragrant Lemon & Jasmine Gin launched this summer.

Flavoured gin sales have further accelerated the growth of the UK gin market.

In the past 12 months, Brits have bought almost 60million bottles of gin across both on-trade and off-trade, with the juniper-based spirit now accounting for 68% of the value growth in the spirits sector.

Neil Boyd, UK managing director of Ian Macleod Distillers, said: ‘This year, Edinburgh Gin continues to establish itself as a leader in the flavoured gin category by developing a premium and considered range of new products.

‘Our Classic gin sits at the heart of our diverse flavoured gin range. It’s juniper-forward profile is the perfect base for a natural combination of Bramble & Honey, allowing us to create a truly indulgent full-strength flavoured gin.’

Edinburgh Gin Bramble & Honey Gin is perfectly paired with a premium tonic to add a fruity update to the classic gin and tonic.

With an RRP in the off trade of £28 the new full-strength gin is available in 70cl from Sainsbury’s stores across Scotland and www.edinburghgin.com

Founded in 2010, Edinburgh Gin is a multi-award-winning distillery based in Scotland’s capital city.

Edinburgh Gin opened their second distillery at the Biscuit Factory in Leith in 2016.