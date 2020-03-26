Darnley’s Gin create sanitiser for local community

Darnley’s Gin has completed its first-ever production of hand sanitiser to support the most vulnerable in the East Neuk of Fife during the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

Created on the site of Kingsbarns Distillery on the outskirts of St Andrews under the direction of Darnley’s gin distiller, Scott Gowans, and Kingsbarns head whisky distiller, Peter Holroyd, the duo and their team have used the distillery’s neutral grain spirit – the key alcohol component in gin-making – and followed guidance from the World Health Organisation to produce 30 litres of the gel which will be distributed free of charge to churches, care homes and businesses around the local area.

Through a partnership Fiona Ramsay, who is Kingsbarns Community leader, secretary at Kingsbarns Primary School and church elder of Kingsbarns Parish Church, more than 150 bottles will reach the most vulnerable individuals in Kingsbarns, St Andrews, Crail and Anstruther.

The family-run business joins a host of other international producers who have also changed their production lines to support the NHS requirements for the anti-bacterial gel and combat the spread of the virus. People in the area who could make use of the products are being asked to contact info@darnleysgin.com.

William Wemyss, founder and managing director of Darnley’s Gin and Kingsbarns Distillery, said: ‘These are uncertain and challenging times for us all. Family and community spirit have always been at the very heart of our business, and now more than ever, we aim to do all we can to assist our neighbours here in the East Neuk.

‘Our distilling and production have taken a pause whilst we lend our support; the hand sanitiser will be available for local people, our team and their families to ensure their safety throughout these challenging times. Our focus is on keeping people safe and continuing to support one another, our partners and our customers during this time.’

With ingredients for the hand sanitiser in high demand, the intention is the distillery will produce 30 litres before continuing its commitment to support the local community once further key materials are received.