Caorunn Gin looks to make a global push

Caorunn Gin has appointed the Leith Agency to develop a global campaign which will launch later this year in key focus markets, after a competitive pitch .

Caorunn, part of International Beverage Holdings Ltd, is one of the original Scottish super premium handcrafted gins and remains in the top 20 premium gins in the UK.

Leith’s task will be to develop a big idea for the brand that will drive global awareness and purchase.

Lynne Buckley, global marketing manager for Caorunn said: ‘We are thrilled to appoint Leith as our global strategic and creative agency. We were bowled over by the strategy and innovative thinking that they demonstrated and are confident that Leith has the skillset and passion to make for the perfect long-term partner.’

Richard Marsham, group managing partner at Leith said: ‘Caorunn is one of the original and best premium gins in an unbelievably cluttered sector and we’re really looking forward to bringing its compelling uniqueness.’