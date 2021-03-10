Ben Lomond Gin launches miniature gift pack for spring

Ben Lomond Gin has unveiled its first ever gift pack with its two infused gins.

It has released Raspberry & Elderflower and Blackberry & Gooseberry, along with its original London Dry-style premium Scottish gin, Ben Lomond Gin.

The trio pack of miniatures, which is available to purchase now, provides a choice of refreshing gins to be enjoyed during the warmer spring weather.

The gift pack includes a 5cl bottle of each gin, all of which can be used for a Gin & Tonic or as part of a light, spring cocktail. The pack is presented in a beautifully designed box, with detailed drawings inspired by the botanicals and fruits used to create each of the spirits.

Priced at £15 RRP, the pack will be available to purchase online via the Ben Lomond Gin website.

Ben Lomond Gin launched its two flavoured gins last summer following the successful launch of its debut gin in 2019. Each expression draws its inspiration from the natural flora within the iconic Loch Lomond National Park, capturing both the beauty and the enticing flavours of the area.

The Raspberry and Elderflower Gin (38% ABV) has natural berry and floral essences which amplify the sweet flavours of the core gin.

The combination of berries in the Blackberry and Gooseberry Gin (38% ABV) intermingle, creating a rich and zesty flavour, with the sweetness from the blackberries balanced with the sharp, tangy flavour of gooseberries.

The original Ben Lomond Gin (43%), is a classic style gin that has been created using 11 botanicals, including hand-picked Scottish berries, blackcurrants and locally foraged rowan berries.

Alisha Goodwin, brand manager at Loch Lomond Group, which produces Ben Lomond Gin, said: ‘We are very excited to unveil our gift pack in time for spring. Each of our Ben Lomond Gin expressions are the perfect treat to enjoy on a spring evening, with their light, sweet flavours.

‘Gin continues to be as popular as ever, with many people getting creative with their own cocktails at home. Our pack provides an excellent opportunity for people to have some fun and experiment with different flavours, whilst experiencing the beautiful flavours of Loch Lomond.’

Ben Lomond Gin is committed to its partnership with leading conservation charity, the John Muir Trust. The organisation, which is dedicated to protecting and managing wild land was named after John Muir, the Scottish-American naturalist credited with founding the national park movement in the US. His legacy in turn paved the way for Scotland’s first national park, Loch Lomond and The Trossachs, where many of the botanicals in the Ben Lomond Scottish Gin range grow wild.

For more information on Ben Lomond Gin, along with cocktail recipes and serve suggestions, visit www.benlomondgin.com