An early chance to get yourself a rum deal

A Scots distillery is offering people the chance to own one of the first rum casks to be filled in Glasgow.

Wester Spirit Co. has launched the cask sale with the opportunity own some of the first rum casks to be filled at Wester Spirit Co Distillery.

These will also be some of the first ever casks of rum to be fully fermented, distilled and aged in Glasgow.

Due to the size of the independent microdistillery, a very limited number of casks will be available each year and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Wester Spirit Co was founded in 2017 by school friends Allan Nairn and Zander Macgregor.

They said: ‘Our pure single rum is produced from 100% sugarcane molasses which is fermented for 10 days and twice pot distilled. The fresh spirit is then laid to rest in casks until it reaches its optimum flavour.

‘A limited number of 100 casks will be made available in January 2020. No more casks will be available for purchase until 2021. Ex Bourbon and Ex Wine casks are available in 50L and 100L sizes.’

Casks prices are £1200 for a 50L ex bourbon and £2100 for 100L ex bourbon. There is an additional charge for ex wine casks. Full terms and conditions are available on request from the distillery.

Zander and Allan continued: ‘The money raised from this cask sale will enable us to build the capacity and efficiency in our distillery as well as helping us to continue establishing ourselves as Scotland’s premier rum distillery.’

The independent urban micro-distillery is committed to producing honest, flavour driven spirits in a natural and sustainable way. The rum is produced from scratch using sustainable, high grade sugarcane molasses. Wester have full control over the production process with fermentation, distillation, maturation and bottling taking place on site at Meadow Road in the West End of Glasgow.

Wester’s spiced rum was awarded Distilling Product of the Year 2019 at the Scotland Food & Drink Awards.

People can visit the distillery on the weekends where they can learn about the history of rum in Glasgow, discover how rum is made and enjoy a complimentary tasting and cocktail masterclass. Tours are £15 per person and run at noon, 1.30pm and 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

For cask enquiries email casks@westerspirit.com or visit www.westerspirit.com