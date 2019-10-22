An award-winning trio of gins from the Fair City

A new, innovative Scottish spirits company has launched its first range of gins in time for Christmas.

Bright Spirits, which is based in Perth, has been established by the Whisky Auctioneer, who are located in the Fair City.

The new firm has an enlightened attitude to flavour, has launched its first trio of gins, Roots, Pips, and Peels – which have already won awards.

Using only natural ingredients with no added syrups, additives or short cuts, the result is three stunning gins squeezed full of real flavour.

Sweet fresh and fruity, Pips Gin is a refreshingly luscious gin, distilled with heaps of strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries. The result is a naturally sweet and tangy gin with notes of citrus.

Sharp, refreshing and zesty, Peels Gin is a sun-soaked gin full of invigorating citrus flavours, distilled with fresh Amalfi lemons, key lime, and yuzu.

Spicy, warming, and earthy, Roots Gin is an adventurous gin, distilled with fresh ginger, grains of paradise, and angelica root for a naturally sweet and spicy flavour.

Produced with passion and care at its single small batch still in London, the products have been more than well-received by the industry, winning a number of awards, including most notably, Silver and Bronze at this year’s prestigious International Wine and Spirits Competition.

Bright Spirits Gins are available via online retailers and in-store at a growing number of specialist outlets across the UK. A full list of stockists can be found at www.bright-spirits.com.

Roots, Peels and Pips Gins have an RRP of £36.95, 40% ABV, per 70cl bottle.