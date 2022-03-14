New Bross Deli is heaven for all bagel lovers

Bross Deli in St James Quarter offers a delightful range of flavours for this North American’s tastebuds.

Situated on the bottom floor at the back of the St James Quarter is the trendy new Bross Deli with its high exposed ceiling and neon lights.

With boisterous music playing in the background, the premise was bustling on an early Friday evening, both with those reviewing the new venue and hungry customers lured in by an Edinburgh brand they know and trust.

As a Canadian, I may be biased towards the Montreal bagel, but I genuinely think that the smaller, denser bagels are more flavourful than their New York cousins.

Bross Bagels has been a staple for my Montreal bagel fix in Edinburgh, and I was delighted to try their New York style ‘Jew-ish deli’ – the ‘ish’ because everything on the menu is not strictly kosher – with a Scottish twist.

We were greeted by the friendly host upon arrival and led to small square table with stools on each side and a view of the length of the cosy venue.

Bross Deli is licenced with Brewgooder pints and cocktails from Edinburgh’s Electric Gin on offer along with Nice wines which came to my surprise in a can.

After not a long wait, our drinks were delivered and pretzel balls with mustard to dip were dropped off at our table and we consumed them in no time at all.

Our food was brought out soon after that – sampling plates loaded with piles of delicious delicatessen goods and a basket of their plain bagels.

Due to a dairy intolerance, I was given their vegan option which included a large gherkin, spicy deep-fried cauliflower, two types of coleslaw, a selection of vegan cheese, vegan Lorne sausages and two dairy free creamy dipping sauces.

Everything on the plate was good but the deep-fried cauliflower stole the show.

My husband is one of those lucky folk with no intolerances, allergies or food restrictions at all, and heartily enjoyed his deli selection which included the gherkin and the same two types of slaw along with sauerkraut, deli style corned beef that’s different from the British style, cured meat, smoked salmon and, of course, cream cheese to go with the lox.

I was brimming with jealously as he smeared it on his bagel and declared it the best cream cheese he’d had in the UK.

The Bross Deli is one to put on your list for modern and cool haunts. The Bross Deli is open from 8am until 10pm, every day but if you are around on a weekend, it’s well worth it to pop around in the evening to enjoy a bite to eat with a DJ.

You can check out their other locations in Bruntsfield, Portobello and Stockbridge.

Find out more at Bross Bagels website HERE.