We’ve a tasty chocolate dessert recipe for you
Chocolate, marinated cherries and hazelnuts
Ingredients Instructions
- For the brownie: 120g butter
- 84g dark chocolate
- 168g dark brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 50g flour
- 2g baking powder
- 100g roasted hazelnuts
- For the hazelnut tuiles: 60g caster sugar
- 1g pectin powder
- 50g butter
- 20g glucose
- 5g water
- 50g ground hazelnuts
- For the chocolate mousse: 3 egg whites
- 35g caster sugar
- 75g dark chocolate
- 20g double cream
- 30g orange juice
- Grated zest of half an orange
- For the marinated cherries: 32 dark cherries
- 100g sugar
- 300g water
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 vanilla pod
- 25g kirsch or maraschino
- For the brownie: Melt the butter then mix in the chocolate until melted. Beat in the rest of the ingredients. Put in a tray and bake at 160oC for approximately 30 minutes.
- For the hazelnut tuiles: Melt all the ingredients in a pan, stirring in the ground nuts. Spread very thinly on baking paper. Bake at 160°C until golden brown and leave to cool. Once cooled, flip and peel off the tuile, breaking this into smaller pieces.
- For the chocolate mousse: Whisk the egg whites until stiff, then slowly mix in the sugar. Melt the chocolate and beat in the cream, zest and juice until smooth. Fold the meringue mixture into the chocolate mixture. Place in the fridge to set.
- For the marinated cherries: Remove the stones from the cherries. Boil the sugar, water and spices, reduce to a simmer and slowly cook the cherries until soft. Drain the cherries then reduce the liquid by half. Add in the maraschino and the cherries and leave overnight or longer to infuse.
- To serve: Cut the brownie into three squares. Pipe or spoon the chocolate mousse around the brownies. Place pieces of tuile on top of the mousse and brownies
Recipe © Craig Hart
Being executive chef at The Sheraton Edinburgh means Craig Hart is in charge of every part of the food operation.
From banqueting and fine dining at One Square to the spa and Dining at The Pass, a desire to ensure all aspects of dining at the Sheraton are first class drives Craig and his team forward.
(This recipe was originally published in 2014)
