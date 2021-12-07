Wee beasties of the glen are tasty haggis canapes
- 225g traditional haggis
- 1 egg yolk, beaten
- 1 whole egg, beaten
- 6 tablespoons porridge oats, medium oatmeal (or panko breadcrumbs) for coating
- vegetable oil for shallow frying
- black pepper
- Add the beaten egg yolk to the cold haggis in a bowl and mix well. Add a few turns of black pepper to the mix.
- Form into small bite-sized balls. Don’t be tempted to make them too big, otherwise the outside will burn before the haggis inside is hot enough.
- Coat the balls in beaten egg, then roll in the porridge oats or oatmeal (try and opt for coarser rather than too fine an oatmeal for this).
- Shallow-fry the balls in oil until golden brown and serve right away.
Recipe © Macsween | https://www.macsween.co.uk/recipes/
Looking for something different for a canape this Christmas?
These crispy haggis balls pack a flavoursome punch for relatively little effort, in a recipe from Macsween.
Producing more than 1334 tonnes of haggis this year alone, Macsween of Edinburgh has seen immense growth over the past year with an increase of 8% in haggis production, meaning the company has enough to serve Christmas dinners across the UK.
Since launching the vegetarian haggis in 2017, sales have increased by 5% over the past year and they are expecting this to be a record Christmas.
Macsween of Edinburgh is a third-generation family business that produces multi- award-winning products including classic haggis, gluten-free haggis, vegetarian and vegan-friendly haggis and black pudding. Nutritious, versatile and quick to cook, Macsween of Edinburgh’s products are perfect for adding a tasty and nutritious twist to a variety of recipes.