Try this hazelnut praline chocolate tart recipe

Today, we present a delicious dessert recipe from Jim Cowie, from the Captain’s Galley seafood restaurant in Scrabster.

Jim and his wife, Mary, converted the former Scrabster ice house and salmon bothy – which date back to the 1840s – and opened the Captain’s Galley in 2002.

Jim served his apprenticeship as a slaughterman before going to work as a fisherman on his dad’s boat out of Helmsdale in Sutherland. He then spent 20 years auctioning fish in the market at Scrabster before going off to the local college in his fifties to retrain as a chef.

‘I finally started using all those butchery skills I’d learned as a teenager when I was in my fifties,’ laughs Jim. ‘I try not to be too “chefy” with my dishes – you won’t get any stacks or foams from me.

‘I have the most reliable supplier in the world: the Scottish fisherman. It really humbles me, the effort that fishing people make. I don’t ever know what fish I’m going to have when I get my box delivered at 4pm. I see it as a partnership between me and the fishermen.

The Captain’s Galley, The Harbour, Scrabster, KW14 7UJ. Tel: 01847 894999.

For more details visit https://www.captainsgalley.co.uk/

(This feature was originally published in 2015)