Try this delicious easy gyoza stir-fry

By Kenny Smith - 14th April 2021

Gok’s easy gyoza stir-fry (serves two)

Ingredients Instructions
  • 8 itsu vegetable fusion gyoza
  • 1 red pepper
  • ½ red onion
  • 4 tenderstem broccoli
  • 1 small courgette
  • Soy sauce
  • Olive oil
  • Coriander
  • Cut the broccoli in half lengthways & finely slice the red onion, pepper and courgette.
  • Pan-fry the gyoza as per pack instructions.
  • While the gyoza are cooking, put your wok [or another frying pan] on a medium heat and add a glug of olive oil.
  • Once hot, add the onions and pepper and fry until they start to soften. Then add the broccoli and courgette with a few dashes of soy sauce and fry for a further 5 mins, stirring frequently.
  • Once the broccoli is tender, plate up your stir-fry veg and top with the pan-fried gyoza.
  • Finish with a splash of soy and some fresh herbs.

Recipe © itsu / Gok Wan | https://www.itsu.com/

Celebrity chef and fashion icon Gok Wan grew up in his dad’s Chinese restaurant – and he’s sharing tasty recipes with us this week

Gok is working with itsu – the Asian-inspired, healthy food brand – to come up with recipes which are perfect for lunches whilst working from home.

Today, we share Gok’s easy gyoza stir-fry.

Tagged

Related Posts