Try these turmeric, ginger and garlic vegan flatbreads

By Kenny Smith - 19th April 2021

Vegan Turmeric, Ginger & Garlic Vegan Flatbreads with ChicP (serves two)

Ingredients Instructions
  • 130g plain flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp sea salt
  • 1 tsp ginger
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • 1 tsp basil
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp golden syrup
  • 90 ml cold water
  • Vegetable oil
  • In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, turmeric, ginger and basil. Once combined, add the garlic, olive oil, golden syrup and most of the water (save a little to add later as necessary).
  • Mix using a silicone spatula to form a dough. If the dough seems a little dry, add the remaining water. Knead for 4-6 minutes then transfer onto a floured work surface, cover with a clean tea towel and leave for 5 minutes.
  • Divide the dough into four (or 2 if making larger ones) pieces. Dust each piece in a little flour and roll into a disc.
  • Add two tablespoons of oil to a pan over medium heat. When the oil looks shimmery, add a flatbread and cook until golden on one side, flip and cook until golden on the second side (1 to 2 minutes on each side).
  • Once cooked, transfer to a plate and cover with a clean tea towel to keep warm. Continue with the remaining flatbreads and if the pan looks a little dry, add a bit more oil before continuing.

Recipe © ChicP | https://www.chicp.co.uk/

Spring is here, and we’re all looking to try something new this season.

The seasonal and sustainable snack brand, ChicP, offers a delicious range of nutritious veggie bites and healthy hummus dips which are all made from surplus vegetables.

Ideal for dunking, spreading or dolloping, ChicP is a great accompaniment to any picnic or BBQ.

Today we present the first of their recipes for the week, Vegan Turmeric, Ginger and Garlic Vegan Flatbreads.

