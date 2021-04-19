Try these turmeric, ginger and garlic vegan flatbreads
Vegan Turmeric, Ginger & Garlic Vegan Flatbreads with ChicP (serves two)
- 130g plain flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp ginger
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp basil
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 tsp golden syrup
- 90 ml cold water
- Vegetable oil
- In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, turmeric, ginger and basil. Once combined, add the garlic, olive oil, golden syrup and most of the water (save a little to add later as necessary).
- Mix using a silicone spatula to form a dough. If the dough seems a little dry, add the remaining water. Knead for 4-6 minutes then transfer onto a floured work surface, cover with a clean tea towel and leave for 5 minutes.
- Divide the dough into four (or 2 if making larger ones) pieces. Dust each piece in a little flour and roll into a disc.
- Add two tablespoons of oil to a pan over medium heat. When the oil looks shimmery, add a flatbread and cook until golden on one side, flip and cook until golden on the second side (1 to 2 minutes on each side).
- Once cooked, transfer to a plate and cover with a clean tea towel to keep warm. Continue with the remaining flatbreads and if the pan looks a little dry, add a bit more oil before continuing.
Recipe © ChicP | https://www.chicp.co.uk/
Spring is here, and we’re all looking to try something new this season.
The seasonal and sustainable snack brand, ChicP, offers a delicious range of nutritious veggie bites and healthy hummus dips which are all made from surplus vegetables.
Ideal for dunking, spreading or dolloping, ChicP is a great accompaniment to any picnic or BBQ.
