Try some lemony peas and radish with herby hummus

By Kenny Smith - 19th April 2021

Lemony peas and radish with ChicP herby hummus

  • 170g peas blanched
  • 2 tbs extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 spring onions finely sliced
  • A few sprigs of fresh mint
  • Zest 1 lemon
  • 2 small flat breads
  • To serve: 6 radishes thinly sliced
  • 75g vegan cream cheese
  • Micro herbs
  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • Extra mint leaves
  • 1 tub herby ChicP hummus
  • In a bowl combine the blanched peas, oil, spring onions, roughly chopped mint leaves, lemon zest and season with salt and pepper and set aside.
  • Heat the flat breads in the oven until lightly crisp.
  • Spread the herby hummus onto the flatbreads and top with little dollops of cream cheese, the pea mix, radishes and micro herbs.
  • Finish with a little extra mint leaves and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil.

Recipe © ChicP | https://www.chicp.co.uk/

Fresh food is something that we all enjoy, and today we’ve got a recipe for something tasty.

The seasonal and sustainable snack brand, ChicP, offers a delicious range of nutritious veggie bites and healthy hummus dips which are all made from surplus vegetables.

Ideal for dunking, spreading or dolloping, ChicP is a great accompaniment to any picnic or BBQ.

Today we present the first of their recipes for the week, Lemony peas and radish with ChicP herby hummus.

