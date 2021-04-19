Try some lemony peas and radish with herby hummus
- 170g peas blanched
- 2 tbs extra virgin olive oil
- 2 spring onions finely sliced
- A few sprigs of fresh mint
- Zest 1 lemon
- 2 small flat breads
- To serve: 6 radishes thinly sliced
- 75g vegan cream cheese
- Micro herbs
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Extra mint leaves
- 1 tub herby ChicP hummus
- In a bowl combine the blanched peas, oil, spring onions, roughly chopped mint leaves, lemon zest and season with salt and pepper and set aside.
- Heat the flat breads in the oven until lightly crisp.
- Spread the herby hummus onto the flatbreads and top with little dollops of cream cheese, the pea mix, radishes and micro herbs.
- Finish with a little extra mint leaves and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil.
Recipe © ChicP | https://www.chicp.co.uk/
Fresh food is something that we all enjoy, and today we’ve got a recipe for something tasty.
The seasonal and sustainable snack brand, ChicP, offers a delicious range of nutritious veggie bites and healthy hummus dips which are all made from surplus vegetables.
Ideal for dunking, spreading or dolloping, ChicP is a great accompaniment to any picnic or BBQ.
Today we present the first of their recipes for the week, Lemony peas and radish with ChicP herby hummus.