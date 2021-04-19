Try some lemony peas and radish with herby hummus

Fresh food is something that we all enjoy, and today we’ve got a recipe for something tasty.

The seasonal and sustainable snack brand, ChicP, offers a delicious range of nutritious veggie bites and healthy hummus dips which are all made from surplus vegetables.

Ideal for dunking, spreading or dolloping, ChicP is a great accompaniment to any picnic or BBQ.

Today we present the first of their recipes for the week, Lemony peas and radish with ChicP herby hummus.