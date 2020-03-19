Try our tasty venison wellington recipe
Venison Wellington (Serves 6)
Ingredients Instructions
- 700g trimmed loin of venison
- 1 tbsp rapeseed oil
- 1 1/2 tbsp Arran mustard
- 50g butter
- 1 large shallot, finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 500g wild mushrooms, very finely chopped in food processor.
- 1 tbsp finely chopped thyme leaves
- 1 tbsp finely chopped tarragon
- 12 slices prosciutto ham
- Plain flour, for dusting
- 375g pack of all butter puff pastry
- 2 egg yolks, beaten
- Make mushroom duxelle using the shallot, mushrooms and thyme by swearing off in pan in butter and cooking until the moisture has evaporated, then add tarragon to the mix and leave to cool.
- Seal the venison in a hot pan all over and season with sale and pepper. Leave to cool.
- Overlap 2-3 sheets of cling film and lay the ham in two rows. Spread the duxelle all over the ham, creating a thin layer.
- Place the venison in the centre and wrap the ham around the venison until you form a sausage shape. Tie tightly and leave in the fridge to set for about 30 minutes.
- Next, roll out the puff pastry to form a rectangle.
- Unwrap the venison parcel and lay in the middle of the pastry.
- Fold over the bottom half of the pastry, lightly brush the rest of the sheet with the beaten egg.
- Roll the whole thing around the meat to encase. Neatly fold under the shorter edges to create a parcel.
- Transfer to a baking sheet and brush with egg yolk. Chill for 30 minutes.
- Put the wellington on the tray and bake for 30 minutes. Rest for 20 minutes before carving.
- To serve, add some roasted root vegetables and some sauteed potatoes, with a red wine gravy.
Recipe © Iain Naismith | https://www.dalmoreinn.com
As more and more of us have to spend more time at home, now’s the perfect time to enhance our cooking skills.
Scottish Field will continue to bring you daily recipes, to ensure that you have different ideas for eating each day.
Today’s recipe comes from Iain Naismith, who is the chef at the Dalmore Inn in Blairgowrie.
