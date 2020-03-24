Try a recipe with a difference – pigeon en croute

Tim and Anna Dover are the husband and wife team behind The Roost restaurant in Bridge of Earn.

Opening The Roost was a lifestyle choice for the Dovers, who wanted their children to grow up in the countryside, who opened The Roost in 2008 as a coffee shop.

Tim said he likes: Modern fine dining using traditional methods. Vegetables and herbs from the raised beds in the garden, along with foraged Alexanders and mushrooms, supplement the fine produce that is sourced locally.’

‘Perthshire has the best soft fruit and venison in Scotland,’ says Tim, whose menu changes as often as necessary to ensure the best quality produce is always on offer.

