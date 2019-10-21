Try a delicious pumpkin spice swirl brownie

The arrival of autumn means our thoughts are turning towards comforting, warming baking recipes as the nights draw in.

Three Sisters Bake established their first café in Quarriers Village in 2011. The sisters recently opened Cake Bar on Great Western Road in Glasgow.

The new take-away and sweet treat destination is already known as the most instagrammable café in Glasgow, complete with neon signs and flower installations and of course, cake. Three Sisters Bake also has a countryside café in Killearn and a regular pop up at Platform at Argyle Street Arches.

They are sharing recipes this week with Scottish Field.