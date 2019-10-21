Try a delicious pumpkin spice swirl brownie
Pumpkin Spice Swirl Brownie
- Pumpkin Swirl for 1 brownie: 200g Pumpkin puree
- 200g pumpkin puree
- 50g cream cheese
- 1 egg
- 1 tbsp cinnamon
- .5 tbsp ginger
- To make the brownie: 200g salted Bako butter
- 110g dark chocolate
- 90g milk chocolate
- 3 eggs
- 300g caster sugar
- 45g cocoa
- Prepare the pumpkin swirl by placing everything in a jug and blend with handheld blender. Set aside.
- Preheat oven to 160 C. Grease and line a 24cm square baking tin.
- Melt butter and chocolate in the microwave. Stir frequently so you don’t overheat the chocolate.
- Using a free standing mixer or hand mixer beat the eggs and sugar on medium high speed until fluffy and pale in colour.
- Once butter and chocolate are melted, sift in the flour and cocoa and whisk until smooth. Pour this mixture into the bowl with eggs and sugar.
- Beat just until it comes together. Do not overmix.
- Pour the brownie mixture into your baking tin.
- Then pouring from the jug, or with a piping bag, swirl the pumpkin mix all over brownie making sure to leave gaps. With a skewer create swirls all over the surface.
- Bake for 45 minutes and check. If still very wobbly, put back in for another 5 minutes.
Recipe © Three Sisters Bake | https://www.threesistersbake.co.uk/
The arrival of autumn means our thoughts are turning towards comforting, warming baking recipes as the nights draw in.
Three Sisters Bake established their first café in Quarriers Village in 2011. The sisters recently opened Cake Bar on Great Western Road in Glasgow.
The new take-away and sweet treat destination is already known as the most instagrammable café in Glasgow, complete with neon signs and flower installations and of course, cake. Three Sisters Bake also has a countryside café in Killearn and a regular pop up at Platform at Argyle Street Arches.
They are sharing recipes this week with Scottish Field.