The Forager’s Haggis is ideal for Burns Night

By Kenny Smith - 21st January 2022
Haggis and Aelder braised cabbage

The Forager’s Haggis

  • Beef bung for stuffing
  • 500g toasted pinhead oatmeal
  • 200g of well cared for, organic, minced pork fat or belly.
  • 1.4kg wild game pluck (heart, lungs liver), ½ diced, ½ minced
  • 500g of mixed wild game trimmings
  • 100g finely diced onion
  • 3 cloves of garlic chopped fine
  • 1.5 litres game stock
  • For the seasoning: 6g juniper berries
  • 6g dried coriander seed
  • 2g ground mace
  • 6g cracked black pepper
  • 6g fresh thyme
  • Juice of 1/2 lemon
  • Salt to taste
  • For the Aelder braised cabbage: 1 small red cabbage
  • 1 sliced red onion
  • 70g soft light brown sugar
  • 70ml cider vinegar
  • 100 ml Aelder elixir
  • One large knob of butter
  • Sprigs of thyme
  • Toast the oatmeal and set aside. In a large pan fry the onion, garlic and dried spices until onions are translucent before adding the meat and browning for 5 minutes (some prefer to cook the meat first but this method keeps the finished haggis more juicy).
  • Add the oatmeal and ½ the stock and keep stirring, adding the remainder of the stock gradually until the oatmeal is al dente. Once done, season with lemon juice, fresh thyme and salt to taste.
  • Let the haggis cool before spooning the mixture into the soaked, rinsed ox bung. Be aware the filling swells as it cooks, so pack quite loosely, and keep a little bung at each end. When the haggis is the size required, expel any extra air, pinch, tie with string and cut with scissors.
  • Tie the new end of the bung, and continue stuffing. Freeze any spare haggises.
  • To cook the final haggis poach gently at about 83 deg c for half an hour to 45 minutes.
  • For the Aelder braised cabbage: Quarter the red cabbage and remove the core, then finely shred. Tip into a large pan with the red onion, brown sugar, cider vinegar, Aelder Elixir, thyme and butter and season well. Bring to a simmer, then cover with a lid, lower the heat and cook for 1 1/ 2 hrs, stirring every so often. Remove the lid and continue cooking for 30 mins until tender and the liquid is reduced and glossy .

With Burns Night approaching, we present a tasty haggis with a difference.

We’ve teamed up with Buck & Birch to share possibly the most indulgent and decadent Burn’s supper recipes going- The Forager’s Haggis.

A Burns Supper would traditionally consist of Haggis, neeps and tatties but head chef, master forager and flavour expert at Buck & Birch, Rupert Waites has elevated the dish with foraged ingredients, wild game and a mound of sweet, sticky, braised red cabbage made with a generous glug of Buck & Birch’s award-winning elderberry liqueur, Aleder Elixir.

This recipe may seem a little daunting to make from scratch, but a butcher bought haggis will work just fine but don’t forget the Aleder Elixir braised cabbage – it makes all the difference!

