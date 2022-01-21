The Forager’s Haggis is ideal for Burns Night

With Burns Night approaching, we present a tasty haggis with a difference.

We’ve teamed up with Buck & Birch to share possibly the most indulgent and decadent Burn’s supper recipes going- The Forager’s Haggis.

A Burns Supper would traditionally consist of Haggis, neeps and tatties but head chef, master forager and flavour expert at Buck & Birch, Rupert Waites has elevated the dish with foraged ingredients, wild game and a mound of sweet, sticky, braised red cabbage made with a generous glug of Buck & Birch’s award-winning elderberry liqueur, Aleder Elixir.

This recipe may seem a little daunting to make from scratch, but a butcher bought haggis will work just fine but don’t forget the Aleder Elixir braised cabbage – it makes all the difference!