The chocolate cake from Matilda to make at home
Bruce Bogtrotter’s Chocolate Cake
- 250g self-raising flour
- 250g muscovado sugar
- 5 eggs
- 250g unsalted butter
- 250g 75% dark chocolate
- 125g cocoa powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 250g dark chocolate
- 200g icing sugar
- 200g unsalted butter
- 100g bar / piece dark chocolate
- For the cake, in a saucepan over a low heat, melt the butter, sugar and dark chocolate. Transfer to a chilled bowl, and once cool, whisk in the eggs until fully incorporated.
- In a separate bowl, combine the flour, cocoa powder and salt, and then slowly whisk in the egg mixture until you have a thick batter. Divide equally between two lined 20cm springform or loose bottom cake tins.
- Bake at 180 degrees celsius for 30 minutes or until the cakes are cooked through. This can be tested by poking a skewer into the centre - it should come out clean. Once cooked, turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.
- For the buttercream, melt the chocolate in bain marie and then allow to coll for five minutes. It should still be liquid. Using a stand mixer or electric beaters, whip the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Incorporate the melted chocolate into the buttercream.
- For the topping, using the back of a knife or grater, shave the chocolate into fine curls and place into a bowl using a spoon. Do not use your hands to handle the chocolate curls as they melt. Keep cold.
- To assemble the cake, cut the tops off the baked cake bases so that they are completely flat. Spread some of the chocolate buttercream over one base, and top with the second base. Now cover the entire cake in the buttercream, using a palette knife to smooth the top and sides. Using a cold spoon, cover the top of the cake in chocolate curls until you cannot see the buttercream anymore. Slice and serve.
Recipe © Wren Kitchens | https://www.wrenkitchens.com/
We all love a chocolate cake – and today we share a tasty version of Bruce Bogtrotter’s Chocolate Cake.
Wren Kitchens previously put a call out for you to make a fictional delicacy, from Buddy’s Candy Pasta in Elf, to Krabby Patties from SpongeBob SquarePants and had many wonderful entries, and today we present a cake from the film Matila.
You can now get even more creative in the kitchen and make a gourmet edition of your favourite fictional delicacies.
Wren partnered with the MasterChef 2020 Champion Thomas Frake, to create recipes inspired by the Friends’ Shepherd’s Pie Trifle (don’t worry, there’s no actual beef and mash really!), the iconic Krabby Patty from SpongeBob SquarePants, and the intimidating yet delicious chocolate cake made famous by Bruce Bogtrotter in Matilda.
Today we present the iconic dish from the film Matilda.
The Bruce Bogtrotter Matilda cake scene is arguably one of the best scenes in the British movie collection. The cake looks so delicious, but there’s so much of it – will he finish, or will he be punished by the Trunchbull? Luckily, Thomas’ rendition of the classic cake is just as delicious, but you can eat it at your own pace, and as much or as little as you like!