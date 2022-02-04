The chocolate cake from Matilda to make at home

We all love a chocolate cake – and today we share a tasty version of Bruce Bogtrotter’s Chocolate Cake.

Wren Kitchens previously put a call out for you to make a fictional delicacy, from Buddy’s Candy Pasta in Elf, to Krabby Patties from SpongeBob SquarePants and had many wonderful entries, and today we present a cake from the film Matila.

You can now get even more creative in the kitchen and make a gourmet edition of your favourite fictional delicacies.

Wren partnered with the MasterChef 2020 Champion Thomas Frake, to create recipes inspired by the Friends’ Shepherd’s Pie Trifle (don’t worry, there’s no actual beef and mash really!), the iconic Krabby Patty from SpongeBob SquarePants, and the intimidating yet delicious chocolate cake made famous by Bruce Bogtrotter in Matilda.

The Bruce Bogtrotter Matilda cake scene is arguably one of the best scenes in the British movie collection. The cake looks so delicious, but there’s so much of it – will he finish, or will he be punished by the Trunchbull? Luckily, Thomas’ rendition of the classic cake is just as delicious, but you can eat it at your own pace, and as much or as little as you like!