Tasty Roasted Scotch Galloway Beef with Beef Dripping

Chef David Hetherington is rustling up an alternative to turkey this Christmas.

Chef David is known for his exquisite use of the best local, seasonal Scottish ingredients, teamed with eye-catching presentation and bold flavours which saw him appear on 2012’s MasterChef: The Professionals.

In 2018, David won Provenance Chef of The Year at the Scottish Food Awards, and most recently, he went on to win the 2020 award for Inspiring Chef of the Year.

David has now teamed up with Aldi and created a recipe that uses Aldi’s Specially Selected Scotch Galloway Beef Rump Joint, which according to farmers, is a meat that you can feel good about this Christmas.

As one of Scotland’s oldest native breeds, the Galloway’s knack for digesting rough grass and foraging on Scottish hillsides have set them apart for their ability to reinvigorate the landscape, creating valuable habitat that allows rich biodiversity to flourish

The cattle are ‘conservation grazers’ meaning they thrive on agricultural land that face natural challenges, such as exposed high hills.

Galloway cattle are renowned for the benefits they have for farmers, local communities, and the biodiversity of the natural environment. That’s in addition to being recognised by top chefs across the world for their exquisite taste and outstanding quality.

David said: ‘It’s Christmas time, and many of you around the country have had very limited time with family and friends throughout this awful pandemic. Hopefully this year you will manage to get together with your family and loved ones. For those of you that have been nominated as the family chef this Christmas, this recipe is sure to be a crowd pleaser

‘I am sure many of us have had enough of turkey year upon year – as a chef, maybe it’s the countless staff turkey curries, sandwiches, stews and schnitzels we have to endure over the festive period using up leftovers. For me, it has to be something else, and this Scotch Galloway Beef Rump from Aldi is exactly that – something else! What a piece of meat!

‘I would serve this banging roast rump with some creamy mashed potatoes, some thyme roasted sprouts and a sweet and sticky cinnamon spiced red cabbage.

‘I hope this recipe helps ease the pressure of cooking for your loved ones, but honestly just enjoy it, a wee sherry and a dance around the kitchen and it will all be alright!’