Tasty Roasted Scotch Galloway Beef with Beef Dripping

Roasted Scotch Galloway Beef with Beef Dripping
- 1.5 kg Scotch Galloway Beef Rump Joint
- 6 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp fresh thyme, finely chopped
- 2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp pepper
- 2 tbsp Scottish rapeseed oil
- 2 red onion, quartered
- 1 bulb of garlic, cut in half
- 4 fresh rosemary sprigs
- Beef dripping: 2 tbsp flour
- 500ml red wine
- 500ml beef stock
- 2 tsp cranberry jelly or jam, fresh cranberries would also work
- 1 tsp soy sauce
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F.
- Smash up the garlic and finely chop the thyme. Brush the whole beef joint with mustard and a splash of olive oil, then cover with the garlic, thyme, salt and pepper. Crank the heat of your pan to about medium/high. Gently pop the beef into a hot roasting tray or pan sear on all sides until golden brown.
- In the same pan, whack in the quartered onions, rosemary and garlic. Then it’s time to roast - allow your joint to roast for 12-15 minutes per 500g, depending on your desired cooking temperature.
- Remove the beef from the oven then transfer the roast to a plate or tray and cover with tin foil and allow it to rest.
- Place the roasting pan with all the lovely juices and scraps on a medium heat and carefully whisk the flour into the beef juices. Cook for 30 seconds, then pour in the wine and beef stock. Allow this delicious gravy to gently simmer a little, and allow the flour to cook out.
- Stir in the cranberry and soy sauce then bring to a simmer for around 10 mins, but make sure you are stirring it regularly, (we don’t want everyone bringing up your burnt gravy every Christmas from now on) until the gravy has thickened nicely and is rich and shiny.
- Strain all the bits and bobs out of the gravy, the onions, thyme garlic etc… make sure it’s piping hot.
Recipe © Aldi | https://www..aldi.co.uk
Chef David Hetherington is rustling up an alternative to turkey this Christmas.
Chef David is known for his exquisite use of the best local, seasonal Scottish ingredients, teamed with eye-catching presentation and bold flavours which saw him appear on 2012’s MasterChef: The Professionals.
In 2018, David won Provenance Chef of The Year at the Scottish Food Awards, and most recently, he went on to win the 2020 award for Inspiring Chef of the Year.
David has now teamed up with Aldi and created a recipe that uses Aldi’s Specially Selected Scotch Galloway Beef Rump Joint, which according to farmers, is a meat that you can feel good about this Christmas.
As one of Scotland’s oldest native breeds, the Galloway’s knack for digesting rough grass and foraging on Scottish hillsides have set them apart for their ability to reinvigorate the landscape, creating valuable habitat that allows rich biodiversity to flourish
The cattle are ‘conservation grazers’ meaning they thrive on agricultural land that face natural challenges, such as exposed high hills.
Galloway cattle are renowned for the benefits they have for farmers, local communities, and the biodiversity of the natural environment. That’s in addition to being recognised by top chefs across the world for their exquisite taste and outstanding quality.
Aldi pride themselves in offering top quality Scotch Beef at affordable prices and their Specially Selected Scotch Galloway Beef Rump Joint (£9.99/kg) is available in Aldi Scotland stores now, while stocks last.
David said: ‘It’s Christmas time, and many of you around the country have had very limited time with family and friends throughout this awful pandemic. Hopefully this year you will manage to get together with your family and loved ones. For those of you that have been nominated as the family chef this Christmas, this recipe is sure to be a crowd pleaser
‘I am sure many of us have had enough of turkey year upon year – as a chef, maybe it’s the countless staff turkey curries, sandwiches, stews and schnitzels we have to endure over the festive period using up leftovers. For me, it has to be something else, and this Scotch Galloway Beef Rump from Aldi is exactly that – something else! What a piece of meat!
‘I would serve this banging roast rump with some creamy mashed potatoes, some thyme roasted sprouts and a sweet and sticky cinnamon spiced red cabbage.
‘I hope this recipe helps ease the pressure of cooking for your loved ones, but honestly just enjoy it, a wee sherry and a dance around the kitchen and it will all be alright!’