Scotch Lamb rump with za’atar and crowdie pastilla
Roast rump of Scotch lamb, Blackthorn salt za’atar and crowdie pastillas (serves 2)
- 2 6oz Scotch Lamb rump portions, trimmed of excess fat, removed from fridge 30 mins before cooking.
- 2 tablespoons of crowdie in a bowl
- 4 mint leaves shredded
- 4 samosa wraps or filo pastry sheets
- 2 teaspoons of plain flour
- 1 tablespoon of sesame seeds
- 1 tablespoons of dried oregano
- 1 tablespoon of sumac
- 1 tablespoon of cumin (toasted in a dry pan till fragrant)
- Half teaspoon of Blackthorn sea salt flakes
- Sprigs of rosemary, thyme and 2 garlic cloves
- Selection of greens such as spinach and kale blanched in boiling salted water
- 50g of butter
- 2 tablespoons of light olive oil or virgin pressed rapeseed oil
- 1 tablespoon of wine vinegar
- Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F.
- Start by preheating a solid based frying pan, season the lamb lightly with salt and pepper before adding a little cooking oil to the pan and brown the lamb on all sides. Place the lamb on an oven tray with the rosemary, thyme and garlic and place in the oven for 10 minutes until cooked to your liking
- Tip some of the excess cooking oils into the crowdie and reserve the pan. Fold in the shredded mint. Combine the flour with 2 teaspoons of water to make a paste.
- Using the samosa wrappers, place a spoonful of crowdie on one corner of each of the wrappers and fold several times keeping a triangular shape, paint the final corner with the paste before sealing the pastilla.
- In a non-stick pan with a splash of oil brown the samosas on each side, keep warm by places a loose piece of tin foil over them.
- To make the za’atar, combine the toasted cumin seeds, sumac, Blackthorn salt flakes and the oregano in a bowl and reserve for later.
- Remove the lamb from oven and allow it to rest for 5-10 minutes, collect the juices and combine them with rapeseed oil and vinegar, season to taste to complete the sauce.
- Warm the greens in the reserved pan you sealed the lamb in ready for serving.
- To serve place the warm lamb on the greens, top with the pastillas, sprinkle over some za’atar and surround with the warm dressing sauce.
Recipe © Make It Scotch | http://www.makeitscotch.com
Scots are being encouraged to eat meat from our own country, through Go Rural.
Go Rural is a community initiative run by farmers and crofters who are passionate about producing the highest quality food and drink as well as caring for the environment and protecting Scotland’s landscapes.
Scotch Lamb had a successful push in 2020 that resulted in a 9% uplift in value of lamb and 6.9% uplift in sales, and today we present a recipe for a Scotch Lamb rump with za’atar and crowdie pastilla.
Lesley Cameron, director of marketing and communications at Quality Meat Scotland, which runs the Scotch Lamb PGI brand, said: ‘Agritourism taps into numerous post-pandemic trends including food and drink experiences with a story, wellness, nature and “workcations”.
‘There’s so much just waiting to be discovered in Scotland’s rural communities – whether that be exhilarating outdoor adventures, unwinding in nature, learning a new skill or tasting some incredible ingredients from exactly where they’re produced.
“We’re proud to have a partnership with Go Rural, a network of agritourism farms, where people can get involved, try something new and learn all about the care and pride taken in producing quality-assured red meat like Scotch Lamb.’
Caroline Miller, founder of Go Rural said: ‘Just like the Scotch-assured brands, Go Rural is all about showcasing the very best the country has to offer, highlighting the real people and places that make the Scottish countryside such a special place.
‘The people welcoming you on to the farms are real characters, all unique with a different story to tell. There’s lots to learn, and that’s why we’re so pleased to be partnering with Quality Meat Scotland to further promote the link between farming, education and tourism.’
Scotch Lamb PGI is whole chain assured lamb from Scotland, from specific animals that are sourced from selected Scottish farms that adopt best practice when it comes to animal welfare, sustainability and production methods.
For more information on Scotch Lamb, visit www.makeitscotch.com.
For more information on Go Rural agritourism farms, visit www.goruralscotland.com.