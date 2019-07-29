Savour this delicious recipe for Carpaccio of Venison
Carpaccio of Venison with British Tomatoes, Radish, Pea, Fennel and Capers with Smoked Garlic Toast (Serves 4 as a hearty starter or light main)
- 250g of trimmed venison or Roe Deer loin
- Rock salt
- Black pepper
- 8 medium sized British tomatoes
- 2 cloves smoked or super fresh British garlic
- 1 packet crunchy British red radishes
- 1 bag fresh British garden peas in their pods
- 200ml good quality extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for the marinade and garlic toast
- 1 unwaxed lemon
- 60g small capers
- 2 stalks fresh thyme
- 75ml Scottish honey
- 1 fennel (you just need the lovely herby flower at the top that looks like dill, not the bulb, you can keep that for something else)
- 1 half-baked baguette or ciabatta
- First, place your piece of venison onto a clean chopping board and with a sharp knife carefully remove any small pieces of sinew that the butcher may have left, you should now have a large glistening dark red steak. Cut the venison lengthways in half so you have two thick pieces.
- Next make the marinade. Strip the thyme flowers from the stalks and finely chop them. Add two or three pinches of rock salt and cracked black pepper to the thyme, a good glug of olive oil and honey and mix well. Coat the venison steaks with the mixture.
- Next, heat a non-stick frying pan until it is smoking hot, and very quickly, seal the venison steaks. It should only take a couple of seconds per side.
- Once sealed, put to one side to cool and then tightly roll in cling film to make a tube shape. Secure each end with some string. Once rolled, put the steaks into a freezer for an hour or two to firm up.
- Whilst the venison is chilling, begin to prep your vegetables. Cut the tomatoes into chunky pieces and lightly salt them. Finley slice the radishes on a mandolin and place in cold water. Squeeze the excess vinegar from the capers. Trim the fennel herbs and put to one side for the garnish. Remove the peas from the pods.
- Next, move on to make the dressing. Zest the lemon and reserve for later. Juice the lemon and gradually whisk in the olive oil until you have a combined emulsion, then add the honey.
- Next, pre-heat your oven to 180°C. Then cut the baguette or ciabatta into very thin slices and brush with some olive oil. Finley chop the garlic, sprinkle over the bread and bake in the oven for around 7 to 8 minutes until golden brown.
- Remove the venison from the freezer and with a sharp knife cut into thin slices, removing any cling film as you go. Once you have some slices, get two pieces of baking paper, place the slices between the paper and using a rolling pin, flattening each slice evenly and carefully until very thin.
- Finally, you can begin to plate. Cover the plate with the slices of thin venison carpaccio, then distribute the tomatoes over the top with the peas, capers, radish slices and lemon zest, fishing by drizzling the dressing over the top and delicately placing the fennel herbs. Finish with the garlic toast and enjoy!
Recipe © Barry Bryson, Cater Edinburgh | http://cateredinburgh.com
The summer’s here, and that means it’s a great time to take advantage of some great flavours in our gardens.
Barry Bryson of Cater Edinburgh, one of Scotland’s leading private events chefs, was one of the top five chefs who joined this year’s line-up at Edinburgh Food Festival.
He has shared this delicious recipe for Carpaccio of Venison with British Tomatoes, Radish, Pea, Fennel and Capers with Smoked Garlic Toast.
Barry said: ‘Now is the perfect time for this speedy dish with stunning flavours and visual wow as it’s all growing in the British garden, so you are getting limited food miles and much better flavours.
‘Good quality roe deer can be found at your local butcher and a little of this precious delicacy will go a long way in this recipe as you’ll see!’