Savour this delicious recipe for Carpaccio of Venison

The summer’s here, and that means it’s a great time to take advantage of some great flavours in our gardens.

Barry Bryson of Cater Edinburgh, one of Scotland’s leading private events chefs, was one of the top five chefs who joined this year’s line-up at Edinburgh Food Festival.

He has shared this delicious recipe for Carpaccio of Venison with British Tomatoes, Radish, Pea, Fennel and Capers with Smoked Garlic Toast.

Barry said: ‘Now is the perfect time for this speedy dish with stunning flavours and visual wow as it’s all growing in the British garden, so you are getting limited food miles and much better flavours.

‘Good quality roe deer can be found at your local butcher and a little of this precious delicacy will go a long way in this recipe as you’ll see!’