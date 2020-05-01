Roobois Tea Milk Tart at Bushmans Kloof’s, South Africa

Nestled deep in the Cederberg Mountains is Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Reserve and Wellness Retreat.

Set within 7,000 hectares of flora and fauna, the property is home to crystal-clear waterfalls and the world’s largest outdoor gallery, with over 130 ancient rock art sites dating back 10,000 years which has earned it a South African National Heritage Site accreditation.

Much of the food is grown on site at Bushmans Kloof with the organic garden creating an authentic farm to fork feel. This Roobois milk heart utilises the tea which is indigenous to the region and is most probably stocked in the cupboards of self-isolators the world over.