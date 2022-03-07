Red velvet pancakes are a tasty treat

Pancakes are such an easy to make snack, and ideal at any time of the day.



The UK’s leading bottomless brunch platform bottomlessbrunch.com has compiled a list of unique pancake recipes for savoury and sweet lovers to whip up for an exciting brunch, lunch or dinner.

Today, we present red velvet pancakes.

Looking for a bold pancake dish to serve at brunch with your friends? There’s no crowd-pleaser quite like this red velvet recipe. Combining a rich chocolate flavour with an indulgent cream cheese frosting, dessert lovers will be a huge fan of these pancakes.