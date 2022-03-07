Red velvet pancakes are a tasty treat
Red velvet pancakes (Serves 4 pancakes)
- 200g self-raising flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tbsp golden caster sugar
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- 2 tbsp cocoa powder
- 230ml milk
- 3 eggs
- 25g butter, melted plus extra for frying
- Red food colouring
- For the toppings: 100g cream cheese
- 4 tbsp maple syrup
- 100g chocolate chips
- Icing sugar, for dusting
- In a large bowl, mix all of the pancake ingredients together except the food colouring. Whisk until a smooth texture is formed, then add a small amount of colouring and mix again, repeat this until the batter is a dark red.
- In a small bowl mix together the cream cheese and maple syrup then set aside until needed.
- Heat a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat and add a small knob of butter and wait until melted. Then ladle 2 tbsp of the mixture into the pan and use the back of the spoon to shape it into 8-9cm discs. Cook for around 2-3 minutes on the first side, then flip over and cook for a further minute on the other.
- To serve, stack the pancakes with a layer of cream cheese and chocolate chips between them, and top with a dollop of cream cheese and a dusting of icing sugar.
Pancakes are such an easy to make snack, and ideal at any time of the day.
The UK’s leading bottomless brunch platform bottomlessbrunch.com has compiled a list of unique pancake recipes for savoury and sweet lovers to whip up for an exciting brunch, lunch or dinner.
Today, we present red velvet pancakes.
Looking for a bold pancake dish to serve at brunch with your friends? There’s no crowd-pleaser quite like this red velvet recipe. Combining a rich chocolate flavour with an indulgent cream cheese frosting, dessert lovers will be a huge fan of these pancakes.