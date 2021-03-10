Red velvet French toast – a Mother’s Day treat

A development chef from Copper Blossom on Edinburgh’s George Street has revealed her secret recipe for the ultimate Mother’s Day breakfast in time for the big day this Sunday.

Emma Clark-Szabo, 32, invented the mouth-watering creation at home during lockdown with help from her wife, Piroska and one-year-old daughter, Olive.

Emma’s Red Velvet French Toast recipe was inspired by her wife’s love for red velvet cake and her baby daughter’s flair for cake decorating. She also wanted to create an indulgent recipe that was easy and fun to make at home with the whole family.

Emma and Piroska are looking forward to another double Mother’s Day celebration on March 14. The couple met in 2014 and got engaged whilst on holiday New York. Two years later they got married in Malta and are now expecting the birth of their first baby son in May.

In the meantime, Emma continues to run the Scranavan food truck at McLarens on the Corner in Morningside. Takeaway food and drink is still available for collection and home delivery, including Meal Clubs, Sunday roasts, pizza &and burger kits, Cold Town Beer and cocktails; as well as bubble waffles, bratwursts and crepes from the Scranavan food truck.

Copper Blossom and McLarens On the Corner are both part of the Edinburgh’s Flavour Collection and are owned by the Signature Group, which operates 21 hospitality venues across Scotland, including Cold Town House, The Huxley, The Rutland and Badger & Co in Edinburgh.

Emma has worked for the Signature Group since October 2014 and has been in the hospitality industry since she was 16 years old. She completed her initial training at Edinburgh College, before undertaking a modern apprenticeship at The Nether Abbey Hotel in North Berwick.

Emma said: ‘As a mum and a development chef, I think this is a great recipe to make at home for your own mum on Mother’s Day. All mums deserve a very special brunch or breakfast in bed and I really think my Red Velvet French Toast recipe hits the spot.

‘I’ve made sure the recipe can also be adapted to include all super-mums’ favourite toppings and the kids can go wild on the decorations. I have also included some easy switches to make it even easier.

‘Olive and I wanted to make this for my wife, Pro, as it’s her favourite cake and we used all her favourite toppings. I’m really looking forward to our double Mother’s Day celebration again this year.’

For people looking to treat their own mum to a special dining experience at home this Mother’s Day without having to cook or bake, McLarens on the Corner has launched its own Mother’s Day family feast priced at £30 per person with minimum order for two people.

As part of the three-course meal, there is a choice of a seafood or veggie sharing platter, including chargrilled chilli squid; crevettes; salmon croquettes; smoked mackerel pâté with lobster aioli; red pepper hummus, smoked aubergine and spinach and feta samosas.

A choice of centrepieces includes roast chicken & bacon potpie; beef pot roast; spinach, roasted squash, mushroom and cheddar Wellington; as well as scrumptious sides. A choice of sharing desserts includes caramel cheesecake lollipops & bubble waffle sticks. There is also the option to add on extra child friendly meals.

For that extra indulgence, McLarens on the Corner is also offering a unique Mother’s Day gift, including a miniature of Chambord, a Chambord glass, Chambord Macaroons, luxury Scottish Siabann hand cream and a bouquet of flowers from florist, Quate & Co.

