Pumpkin spice and all things nice

Autumn is easily one of the most delicious times of the year – and with Eteaket’s Pumpkin Chai tea on the cards, 2019 is no exception.

Award-winning Eteaket, a Scottish independent whole leaf tea company based in Edinburgh, has relaunched their spiced concoction just in time for the colder weather, and when offered the chance to sample it, this tea drinking enthusiast couldn’t resist.

Now truthfully, loose tea is something I’ve yet to fully get into, but there has always been a pang of guilt when stopping to consider the environmental impact of tea bags that very often contain plastic; so having heard about Eteaket’s ethically-sourced leaves, I was intrigued to give it a go.

On a chilly September evening, we whipped up a few Pumpkin Chai Lattes using Eteaket’s very own recipe, and were delighted to have found a new alternative to the sugar-overloaded lattes you find in high street chains.

A far cry from those sickly sweet drinks that contain more calories than I wish to know, Eteaket’s tea was a beautiful blend of warming cinnamon, clove, ginger, chicory and pumpkin.

The flavours were just strong enough to pack a punch, but not overwhelming or bitter – like so many loose leaf teas out there. With the added bonus of being able to control the honey content yourself, it doesn’t feel you’ve overindulged!

The Pumpkin Chai tea will be available until mid-November. Find out more on their website.

www.eteaket.co.uk