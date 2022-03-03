Pancakes and fried apples – a Dutch of class!
- 300g plain flour
- 150g granulated sugar
- 3 large eggs
- 100ml milk
- 1 tbsp sunflower oil
- For the fried apples: 50g butter
- Icing sugar to sprinkle
- 3 peeled apples, chopped
- Lightly whipped double cream, to serve
- Start by whisking the eggs in a large mixing bowl, then add in the flour, sugar and milk and beat together until a smooth batter is formed - the mixture's consistency should be thick enough to slowly drop off the spoon.
- Heat a little sunflower oil in a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat and ladle in a large spoonful to make each pancake.
- When bubbles rise to the surface and break, the pancake is ready to be flipped to be cooked on the other side for around 1-2 minutes.
- For the fried apples, heat butter in a small saucepan over a medium heat and add a sprinkle of icing sugar for sweetness, before adding the chopped apple.
- Stir occasionally until tender and golden brown and then serve on top of the pancakes with a dollop of whipped cream and a dusting of icing sugar.
We go international in our pancake recipe of the day.
bottomless brunch platform bottomlessbrunch.com has compiled a list of unique pancake recipes for savoury and sweet lovers to whip up for an exciting brunch, lunch or dinner this pancake day.
Today, we present pancakes with fried apples.
This Dutch-inspired pancake dish is a must for anyone with a sweet tooth. Topped with fried apples dusted in icing sugar, this homely, moreish dish is a great way to get in one of your five-a-day in a tasty way.