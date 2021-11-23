Our roasted loin of hare recipe is very tasty
Roasted loin of hare with beetroot, celeriac and turnip gratin (serves 4)
- 4 hare loin fillets
- Vegetable oil
- A knob of butter
- Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper
- For the gratin: ½ garlic clove
- 20g unsalted butter
- 400ml whipping cream
- Pinch of nutmeg
- 1 raw beetroot, peeled and very thinly sliced
- ½ celeriac head, peeled and very thinly sliced and left in a bowl of cold water to prevent discoloration
- ½ turnip, peeled and very thinly sliced and left in a bowl of cold water to prevent discoloration
- 2 thyme sprigs
- 1 bay leaf
- To make the gratin, preheat the oven to 180˚C. Rub the bottom of a gratin dish with the garlic clove, then generously butter all over the inside and set aside.
- Put the cream in a small saucepan and bring to the boil. Season with nutmeg and salt and pepper, then remove from the heat and set aside. Drain the celeriac and turnip slices and pat them very dry with a kitchen cloth.
- Place a layer of celeriac in the buttered dish, top with a layer of beetroot and then turnip. Repeat this layering, adding the thyme and bay leaf, until all the vegetables have been used, finishing with a layer of celeriac. Place the dish on a baking sheet, then slowly strain over the simmered cream so the vegetables are generously covered. Mop up any cream that spills on the baking sheet.
- Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake the gratin for about 1 ½ hours or until you can insert a knife without any resistance. If there is any resistance, put the dish back in the oven for 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 5 minutes before serving.
- Just before the gratin is due to come out of the oven, season the hare fillets all over with salt and pepper.
- Heat a well-seasoned sauté or frying pan large enough to hold the 4 fillets over a medium-high heat, then add a splash of oil. When it’s hot add the fillets and colour on all sides. Add the butter to the pan, and when it foams baste the fillets.
- Serve the fillets with the gratin and any juices that accumulated while they were resting spooned over.
Recipe © Great British Game Week | http://www.facebook.com/GreatBritishGameWeek/
It’s day two of our celebration of Great British Game Week, as it returns for its fifth year.
Running until Sunday, the week-long promotion is a celebration of enjoying wild game, promoted by BASC’s Eat Game initiative in partnership with the British Game Assurance’s Eat Wild campaign.
The week will be a focus for lots of events, dinners and special offers promoting game to consumers around the country.
People will be encouraged to taste game for the first time and try new products which have game in them such as pies, sausages, burgers and charcuterie.
This week, we’re bringing you a host of tasty recipes which were created by Scots chef Tom Kitchin.
More information on Great British Game Week can be found at www.facebook.com/GreatBritishGameWeek/