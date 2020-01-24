Mix it up with a haggis and beef wellington

Celebrate the Bard’s birthday (Saturday 25 January) with a Burns recipe with a twist, thanks to Quality Meat Scotland.

The Fillet of Scotch Beef and Haggis Individual Wellingtons are another option for people wanting a change from the normal Burns Supper, with the traditional haggis, neeps and tatties.

Kirsty Fox, marketing manager from QMS said: ‘The recipe is a fitting tribute to the great Rabbie Burns, bringing together some of Scotland’s best quality ingredients in dishes that I’m sure he’d be proud of.

‘It is simple to create yet pack a punch with flavour, as well as being a little bit different to the usual – the perfect way to celebrate Scotland’s iconic Bard.

‘Scotch Beef is key to this recipe as it not only gives the dish a distinctive flavour, it guarantees quality – giving you peace of mind that you are serving a trusted ingredient from selected Scottish farms that meet some of the strictest standards of animal welfare and production methods.’

