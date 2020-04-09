Mandarin Oriental’s Chicken Tagine
Chicken Tagine
Ingredients Instructions
- Chicken cut into 8 pieces: 1
- Chopped onion: 500g
- Garlic: 30g
- Preserved lemon: 1
- Fresh parsley: 1/2 bunch
- Fresh coriander: 1/2 bunch
- Green olives: 250g
- Saffron: 2g
- Ginger powder: 1 tsp
- Turmeric: 1 tsp
- White pepper: 10g
- Salt: 1 pinch
- Olive oil: 10ml
- In a bowl, mix all of the spices, garlic, parsley and half the preserved lemon. Add the chicken and marinade overnight.
- Soften the onions in a pan for 4 – 5 minutes and then add to a traditional Moroccan tagine dish, add the chicken and cover. Cook for 1 hour on a low heat.
- Five minutes before it is ready, add the olives and saffron with a little water and the chopped coriander. Serve hot.
Recipe © Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech | https://www.mandarinoriental.com/marrakech/la-medina/luxury-hotel
A rainbow-spectrum of spices brightens up the Marrakech markets.
Now is the time to raid your spice cupboard and reflect the Moroccan history and culture in your cooking with Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech’s Chicken Tagine.
